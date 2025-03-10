Patriots land new tackle in free agency

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78) on the sideline before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots have finally addressed one of their tackle spots.

As first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Pats are signing Morgan Moses to a three-year deal with a base value of $24 million, that can be up to $28.5 million. Primarily a right tackle, Moses spent the 2024 season with the New York Jets, and the two years prior to that with the Baltimore Ravens.

Moses can function as a short-term starter at right tackle and a stopgap for a potential long-term answer at the position. The Patriots reportedly still have confidence that 2024 third-round pick Caedan Wallace, who played right tackle at Penn State, can develop into a long-term starter on the right side.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.