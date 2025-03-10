Patriots address defense in first signing of free agency
The New England Patriots have addressed their defense in their first signing of the NFL free agency period.
As first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Pats are signing former Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane. A seven-year veteran in the NFL, Spillane originally came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan. He played two games as a rookie for the Tennessee Titans, where he played for new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it’s a three-year deal worth up to $37 million for Spillane.
Spillane spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, where he played under Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for part of the 2023 campaign. So, apparently, no hard feelings there. It was in Vegas where Spillane blossomed, amassing 306 total tackles over the past two years.
For Vrabel, Spillane fits his mold as a fast, hard-hitting linebacker in the Patriots’ new defensive system. His arrival, along with that of Harold Landry, will give the linebacker room a whole new look.
