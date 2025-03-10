Patriots address defense in first signing of free agency

Oct 9, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs with the ball after making an interception against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have addressed their defense in their first signing of the NFL free agency period.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Pats are signing former Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane. A seven-year veteran in the NFL, Spillane originally came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan. He played two games as a rookie for the Tennessee Titans, where he played for new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it’s a three-year deal worth up to $37 million for Spillane.

Spillane spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, where he played under Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for part of the 2023 campaign. So, apparently, no hard feelings there. It was in Vegas where Spillane blossomed, amassing 306 total tackles over the past two years.

For Vrabel, Spillane fits his mold as a fast, hard-hitting linebacker in the Patriots’ new defensive system. His arrival, along with that of Harold Landry, will give the linebacker room a whole new look.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.