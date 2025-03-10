Patriots add size & experience at cornerback in free agency

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Carlton Davis III #23 of the Detroit Lions intercepts a pass intended for Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots added to their secondary on the first day of NFL free agency by signing cornerback Carlton Davis.



According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport the Patriots are signing Davis to a three-year deal worth $60 million. The contract includes $34.5 million in guaranteed money.

Davis, 28, joins the Patriots after spending the 2024 season with the Detroit Lions. He had two interceptions and 11 pass breakups, while opposing quarterbacks had an 87.9 passer rating when targeting him. While in Detroit Davis worked with for current Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who was the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Lions last year.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Carlton Davis III joins the Patriots after spending last year in Detroit.

Prior to joining the Lions Davis spent his first six NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who drafted him in the second round in 2018 out of Auburn. In total Davis has played 89 games in his career recording 84 pass breakups and 11 interceptions.

In New England Davis adds needed experience and size (he’s 6-foot-1, 206 pounds) to what is a younger and smaller cornerback room. He’ll likely be the second boundary cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez, with Alex Austin and Isaiah Bolden in position to battle for depth positions. Marcus Jones is still under contract and projects to play in the slot, with Jonathan Jones a pending free agent.

