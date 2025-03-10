NFL free agency live updates: Latest news & rumors around the league

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: The NFL logo is seen on the field ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NFL free agency kicks off on Monday at noon with the legal negotiation period, and the New England Patriots are already getting involved. We’ve got you covered here at 985TheSportsHub.com and our own Patriots Offseason Hub, where you’ll get the latest news & rumors across the league, especially as it relates to the Pats.

Read below for live updates, and check out our Free Agency Tracker for the top-100 players and where they signed.

Packers Sign G Aaron Banks

The Green Bay Packers sign guard Aaron Banks, according to Dianna Russini. The deal is for four years and worth $77 million, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Packers have agreed to terms with former 49ers G Aaron Banks, sources tell me and @MikeSilver. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 10, 2025

Bengals Sign DT T.J. Slaton

The Cincinnati Bengals sign defensive tackle T.J. Slaton to a two-year, $15.1 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero.

Source: Former #Packers DT TJ Slaton headed to the #Bengals on a 2-year $15.1M deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2025

Giants Sign DT Roy Robertson-Harris

The New York Giants sign DT Roy Robertson-Harris to a Two-year, $10 million deal, according to Mike Garafolo.

Veteran DT Roy Robertson-Harris to the #Giants. Two-year, $10 million deal, sources tell The Insiders. Released by Seattle last week, now headed to East Rutherford. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2025

Bears Sign DT Grady Jarrett

The Chicago Bears sign defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $43.5 million deal ($28.5 million fully guaranteed), according to Adam Schefter. The former Pro Bowler was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

Source: former Falcons Pro Bowl DT Grady Jarrett — released today from Atlanta — already has found a new home, reaching agreement on a 3-year $43.5 million deal including $28.5 million fully guaranteed with the Chicago Bears. Deal negotiated by Todd France at Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/49b6XmSB3Z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Jaguars Sign OL Patrick Mekari

The Jacksonville Jaguars agree to terms with former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, according to Adam Schefter.

Source: Jaguars reached agreement with former Ravens OL Patrick Mekari. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

49ers Sign TE Luke Farrell

The San Francisco 49ers sign tight end Luke Farrell to a three-year contract worth up to $20.25 million with $11 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport.

The #49ers with a big addition: #Jaguars TE Luke Farrell has agreed to terms with @49ers on a 3-year contract worth up to $20.250M with $11M guaranteed, a deal done by @ihcsports. pic.twitter.com/qFuszQ9x89 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

Cardinals Sign EDGE Josh Sweat

The Arizona Cardinals have signed edge rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million contract with $41 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter. Sweat was a key piece of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl winning defense last season.

Josh Sweat and the Cardinals reached agreement on a 4-year deal worth $76.4 million, including $41 million guaranteed. Deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Bengals Sign RB Samaje Perine

The Cincinnati Bengals sign running back Samaje Perine to a two-year deal worth up to $3.8 million, according to Mike Garafolo. Perine returns to the Bengals where he played from 2019-2022.

The #Bengals are bringing back RB Samaje Perine on a two-year deal worth up to $3.8 million, source says. pic.twitter.com/i25xu25TRv — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2025

Jaguars Sign WR Dyami Brown

The Jacksonville Jaguars sign wide receiver Dyami Brown to a one-year, $10 million deal worth up to $12 million, according to Mike Garafolo.

WR Dyami Brown to the #Jaguars on a one-year $10 million deal worth up to $12 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2025

Bears Sign DE Dayo Odeynigbo

The Chicago Bears sign defensive end Dayo Odeynigbo to a three-year, $48 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

The #Bears are signing former #Colts DE Dayo Odeynigbo to a three-year, $48 million contract, per sources.



A big deal negotiated by Kyle McCarthy of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/9zycq0EUIk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2025

Colts Sign S Camryn Bynum

The Indianapolis Colts sign former Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum to four-year, $60 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

Former #Vikings safety Cam Bynum and the #Colts agreed to terms on a four-year, $60 million contract, per sources.



Deal negotiated by agent Damarius Bilbo of @KlutchSports. pic.twitter.com/oVWms4DA5b — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2025

Jets Sign QB Justin Fields

The New York Jets sign quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Jets are signing QB Justin Fields, per me and @TomPelissero, as Gang Green gets a new starter. Fields says goodbye to Pittsburgh after 1 year.



He gets a 2-year deal worth $40M with $30M guaranteed in a deal done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/cURQV2UEiB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

Jaguars Sign TE Johnny Mundt

The Jacksonville Jaguars sign tight end Johnny Mundt to two-year, $5.5 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero.

Source: Former #Vikings TE Johnny Mundt to Jacksonville. 2-years $5.5M. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2025

Seahawks Sign QB Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks have signed quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Update: it’s a three-year, $100.5 million deal including $55 million guaranteed. https://t.co/7VOdSRe2hD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Panther Sign S Tre’Von Moehrig

The Carolina Panthers sign safety Tre’Von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million contract that’s worth up to $60M with incentives, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The #Panthers are signing former #Raiders safety Tre’Von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million contract that’s worth up to $60M with incentives, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



A huge deal negotiated by agents Tory Dandy and Tony Condon of CAA. pic.twitter.com/YAFUgV9Js9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2025

Patriots Sign DT Milton Williams

The New England Patriots sign defensive tackle Milton Williams to $26 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The deal is officially a four-year, $104 million ($63 guaranteed) contract, according Adam Schefter.

Splash: The #Patriots are taking the biggest defender off the market, as #Eagles DT Milton Williams lands in New England, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



Williams gets a $26M per year in a deal done by Rick Roberts of @KlutchSports. pic.twitter.com/FAqIchfn4y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

Comp update: Milton Williams reached agreement with the Patriots on a four-year, $104 million deal that includes $63 million guaranteed. Carolina worked on a deal, but New England upped its price and would not be denied. https://t.co/QE342aNywI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Lions Sign CB D.J. Reed

The Detroit Lions sign cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million deal, according to Dianna Russini. Reed will fill Carlton Davis’ role on the Lions depth chart.

The Lions are signing CB D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million deal, per source.



After losing Carlton Davis, Detroit finds secondary help in the form of the ex-Jet. pic.twitter.com/l6SDyDLlZs — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 10, 2025

Vikings Sign CB Isaiah Rodgers

The Minnesota Vikings have signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to a two-year, $15 million deal, according to Adam Schefter. Rodgers won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adam Schefter (@adamschefter) on Threads Former Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers reached an agreement on a 2-year $15 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. The deal includes $8M fully guaranteed. The deal was negotiated by Bryan Gavin and Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports.

Patriots Sign OT Morgan Moses

The New England Patriots sign offensive tackle Morgan Moses on a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $28.5 million, according to Mike Garafolo. Garafolo has played the majority of his NFL career at the right tackle position.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with veteran OT Morgan Moses on a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $28.5 million, source says.



The Pats add an experienced, reliable veteran in front of Drake Maye while Moses gets a raise and multi-year deal at age 34. pic.twitter.com/maaQbrbaoa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2025

Texans Sign DB Tremon Smith

The Houston Texans sign defensive back Tremon Smith to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, according to Tom Pelissero. He will be the second-highest paid primarily special teamer in the league.

The #Texans are signing DB Tremon Smith to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, per source. The deal, which makes Smith the highest-paid core special teamer in the NFL next year, was done by Matt Glose at Generation Sports Group. @glose_matt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2025

Patriots Sign CB Carlton Davis III

The New England Patriots sign free-agent cornerback Carlton Davis III to a three-year, $60 million, per Tom Pelissero. Adam Schefter reported that the deal includes $34.5 million guaranteed.

Tom Pelissero (@tompelissero) on Threads Veteran CB Carlton Davis is signing with the #Patriots on a three-year, $60 million deal, per source. Davis said he wanted to get his worth and he does on a deal negotiated by David Mulugheta and Trevon Smith of AthletesFirst

Sources: Carlton Davis has agreed to a 3-year $60M contract with the New England Patriots. The deal averages $20M a year and contains $34.5M fully guaranteed. Deal negotiated by David Mulugheta and Trevon Smith of Athletes First. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Jaguars Sign CB Jourdan Lewis

The Jacksonville Jaguars sign cornerback Jourdan Lewis to a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $20M guaranteed, according to Tom Pelissero.

Compensation update: The #Jaguars are signing CB Jourdan Lewis to a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $20M guaranteed, per his agents @davidcanter and @nessmugrabi of @aurasportsgroup. Lewis makes $12.5M cash this year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2025

Titans Sign LT Dan Moore

The Tennessee Titans sign left tackle Dan Moore to a four-year, $82 million deal that includes $50 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

ESPN sources: Former Steelers left tackle Dan Moore reached agreement today on a four-year, $82 million deal that includes $50 million guaranteed with the Tennessee Titans. The deal includes in $30 million in year one and $50 million in the first two years. Jeff Nalley and… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Giants Sign CB Paulson Adebo

The New York Giants and former New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo have agreed to a contract, according to Adam Schefter.

Giants reached agreement with former Saints CB Paulson Adebo, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Patriots Sign LB Robert Spillane

The New England Patriots sign linebacker Robert Spillane, according to Ian Rapoport. Spillane has played for both Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans) and Josh McDaniels (Las Vegas Raiders) during his career, so he should be familiar with the system in New England. The contract is for three-year, $37 million deal, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Ian Rapoport (@rapsheet) on Threads Sources: The Patriots are signing standout LB Robert Spillane, the former Raider. NFLThreads

Jeremy Fowler (@jfowlerespn) on Threads Robert Spillane to #patriots for three years and $37M, per source.

Rams Re-sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter. Garoppolo began his career in New England. He also played in a Super Bowl with the San Fransisco 49ers.

Adam Schefter (@adamschefter) on Threads Sources: Rams are re-signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year deal. Garoppolo was generating interest from other teams but, like Matthew Stafford, opted to return to Los Angeles.

Commanders Sign DT Javon Kinlaw

The Washington Commanders sign defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

Comp update: Javon Kinlaw reached agreement with Washington on a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed. https://t.co/aKAv7DzUwt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Bengals Sign DT B.J. Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free-agent defensive tackle B.J. Hill to a three-year, $33 million deal ($16 million guaranteed), according to Adam Schefter.

Free-agent DT B.J. Hill is signing a three-year, $33 million deal that includes $16 million guaranteed with the Bengals, per sources. Back to the Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Bear Sign C Drew Dalman

The Chicago Bears signed former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million deal ($28 million guaranteed), according to Adam Schefter. With the new deal Dalman becomes the second-highest paid center in the NFL.

Adam Schefter (@adamschefter) on Threads ESPN sources: Former Falcons center Drew Dalman reached an agreement today on a three-year, $42 million deal that includes $28 million guaranteed with the Chicago Bears. The deal makes Dalman the NFL's second-highest center. Steve Caric of Wasserman negotiated the deal with Bears GM Ryan Poles, who has poured his resources into Chicago's offensive line.

Buccaneers Re-sign WR Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed wide receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $66 million contract, per Ian Rapoport. Godwin reportedly took less money to remain in Tampa Bay.

Ian Rapoport (@rapsheet) on Threads Chris Godwin back to Bucs 3 years 66M chance to make 24 deal done by tory dandy. 44M guaranteed at signing. NFLThreads

Ian Rapoport (@rapsheet) on Threads Back to the Bucs: Star WR Chris Godwin returns to Tampa, sources say, taking less money to stay with Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and the rest of the gang. He gets a 3-year, $66M deal with $45 guaranteed in a deal done by Tory Dandy of CAA.

Chiefs Sign OT Jaylon Moore

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Jets Re-sign EDGE Haason Reddick

The New York Jets have re-signed edge rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year, $14 million dollar deal that also includes $12 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

Adam Schefter (@adamschefter) on Threads Haason Reddick has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal for $14 million, including $12 million guadanteed with the Buccaneers. Deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus.

Chargers Re-sign OLB Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed outside linebacker Khalil Mack to a one-year, $18 million fully guaranteed contract, per Adam Schefter.

Just ahead of free agency, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack reached agreement today on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. Chargers get back their pass-rush standout. pic.twitter.com/R6M3toh3zF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Panthers Extend DB Jaycee Horn

The Carolina Panthers extended defensive back Jaycee Horn to a four-year, $100 million contract (up to $108 million), according to Adam Schefter. The deal’s $25 million salary makes Horn the highest paid defensive back in NFL history.

Sources: Jaycee Horn has agreed to a 4-year, $100M extension — ($108M max) — including $70M guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers. At $25M per year, Jaycee is now the highest-paid DB in NFL history. Deal negotiated by Trevon Smith and David Mulugheta. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Falcons Release DT Grady Jarrett

The Atlanta Falcons are releasing defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, according to Adam Schefter. The Patriots could turn to Jarrett as an option for the defensive line in free agency.

Falcons are releasing two-time Pro Bowl DT Grady Jarrett, per source. He has played his entire 10 year NFL career in Atlanta. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Patriots Trade DT Davon Godchaux

According to Ian Rapoport on Monday morning, the Patriots are trading defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round draft pick. Godchaux lands near his hometown of Plaquemine, Louisiana and the Pats create fresh cap space.

Read more about the trade here.

Patriots Re-Sign TE Austin Hooper

The Patriots are keeping their tight end duo together. According to Adam Schefter, Austin Hooper is staying in New England on a one-year deal with a base value of $5 million and a max value of $7 million.

Keeping Hooper in the fold maintains a level of continuity for the offense and quarterback Drake Maye, who developed solid chemistry with Hooper in his rookie season. It also makes tight end less of a need in the draft.

Read more about the Hooper signing here.

Patriots’ Jonathan Jones To Test Free Agency

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones is expected to hit free agency and test the open market before deciding on his next contract, according to Karen Guregian of MassLive. Jones, a nine-year veteran of the Pats, is a possibility to wear another uniform for the first time in his career.

DK Metcalf Goes To Steelers

The Steelers have landed arguably the biggest wide receiver prize of the off-season. As first reported by Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh has landed former Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf. Rapoport later added that it’s a five-year deal worth up to $150 million for Metcalf.

The former Seahawk had previously wanted to go to a contending team in a warm-weather city. It’s debatable how much of a “contender” the Steelers are, but Pittsburgh is decidedly not warm. On top of that, they don’t have a quarterback, although it’s believed they will re-sign Russell Wilson, making it a Seahawks reunion with Metcalf.

