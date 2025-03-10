NFL free agency live updates: Latest news & rumors around the league
NFL free agency kicks off on Monday at noon with the legal negotiation period, and the New England Patriots are already getting involved. We’ve got you covered here at 985TheSportsHub.com and our own Patriots Offseason Hub, where you’ll get the latest news & rumors across the league, especially as it relates to the Pats.
Read below for live updates, and check out our Free Agency Tracker for the top-100 players and where they signed.
Packers Sign G Aaron Banks
The Green Bay Packers sign guard Aaron Banks, according to Dianna Russini. The deal is for four years and worth $77 million, according to Ian Rapoport.
Bengals Sign DT T.J. Slaton
The Cincinnati Bengals sign defensive tackle T.J. Slaton to a two-year, $15.1 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero.
Giants Sign DT Roy Robertson-Harris
The New York Giants sign DT Roy Robertson-Harris to a Two-year, $10 million deal, according to Mike Garafolo.
Bears Sign DT Grady Jarrett
The Chicago Bears sign defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $43.5 million deal ($28.5 million fully guaranteed), according to Adam Schefter. The former Pro Bowler was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.
Jaguars Sign OL Patrick Mekari
The Jacksonville Jaguars agree to terms with former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, according to Adam Schefter.
49ers Sign TE Luke Farrell
The San Francisco 49ers sign tight end Luke Farrell to a three-year contract worth up to $20.25 million with $11 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport.
Cardinals Sign EDGE Josh Sweat
The Arizona Cardinals have signed edge rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million contract with $41 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter. Sweat was a key piece of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl winning defense last season.
Bengals Sign RB Samaje Perine
The Cincinnati Bengals sign running back Samaje Perine to a two-year deal worth up to $3.8 million, according to Mike Garafolo. Perine returns to the Bengals where he played from 2019-2022.
Jaguars Sign WR Dyami Brown
The Jacksonville Jaguars sign wide receiver Dyami Brown to a one-year, $10 million deal worth up to $12 million, according to Mike Garafolo.
Bears Sign DE Dayo Odeynigbo
The Chicago Bears sign defensive end Dayo Odeynigbo to a three-year, $48 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero.
Colts Sign S Camryn Bynum
The Indianapolis Colts sign former Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum to four-year, $60 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero.
Jets Sign QB Justin Fields
The New York Jets sign quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Jaguars Sign TE Johnny Mundt
The Jacksonville Jaguars sign tight end Johnny Mundt to two-year, $5.5 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero.
Seahawks Sign QB Sam Darnold
The Seattle Seahawks have signed quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal, according to Adam Schefter.
Panther Sign S Tre’Von Moehrig
The Carolina Panthers sign safety Tre’Von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million contract that’s worth up to $60M with incentives, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Patriots Sign DT Milton Williams
The New England Patriots sign defensive tackle Milton Williams to $26 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The deal is officially a four-year, $104 million ($63 guaranteed) contract, according Adam Schefter.
Lions Sign CB D.J. Reed
The Detroit Lions sign cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million deal, according to Dianna Russini. Reed will fill Carlton Davis’ role on the Lions depth chart.
Vikings Sign CB Isaiah Rodgers
The Minnesota Vikings have signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to a two-year, $15 million deal, according to Adam Schefter. Rodgers won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Patriots Sign OT Morgan Moses
The New England Patriots sign offensive tackle Morgan Moses on a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $28.5 million, according to Mike Garafolo. Garafolo has played the majority of his NFL career at the right tackle position.
Texans Sign DB Tremon Smith
The Houston Texans sign defensive back Tremon Smith to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, according to Tom Pelissero. He will be the second-highest paid primarily special teamer in the league.
Patriots Sign CB Carlton Davis III
The New England Patriots sign free-agent cornerback Carlton Davis III to a three-year, $60 million, per Tom Pelissero. Adam Schefter reported that the deal includes $34.5 million guaranteed.
Jaguars Sign CB Jourdan Lewis
The Jacksonville Jaguars sign cornerback Jourdan Lewis to a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $20M guaranteed, according to Tom Pelissero.
Titans Sign LT Dan Moore
The Tennessee Titans sign left tackle Dan Moore to a four-year, $82 million deal that includes $50 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.
Giants Sign CB Paulson Adebo
The New York Giants and former New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo have agreed to a contract, according to Adam Schefter.
Patriots Sign LB Robert Spillane
The New England Patriots sign linebacker Robert Spillane, according to Ian Rapoport. Spillane has played for both Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans) and Josh McDaniels (Las Vegas Raiders) during his career, so he should be familiar with the system in New England. The contract is for three-year, $37 million deal, according to Jeremy Fowler.
Rams Re-sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo
The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter. Garoppolo began his career in New England. He also played in a Super Bowl with the San Fransisco 49ers.
Commanders Sign DT Javon Kinlaw
The Washington Commanders sign defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.
Bengals Sign DT B.J. Hill
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free-agent defensive tackle B.J. Hill to a three-year, $33 million deal ($16 million guaranteed), according to Adam Schefter.
Bear Sign C Drew Dalman
The Chicago Bears signed former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million deal ($28 million guaranteed), according to Adam Schefter. With the new deal Dalman becomes the second-highest paid center in the NFL.
Buccaneers Re-sign WR Chris Godwin
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed wide receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $66 million contract, per Ian Rapoport. Godwin reportedly took less money to remain in Tampa Bay.
Chiefs Sign OT Jaylon Moore
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal, according to Adam Schefter.
Jets Re-sign EDGE Haason Reddick
The New York Jets have re-signed edge rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year, $14 million dollar deal that also includes $12 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.
Chargers Re-sign OLB Khalil Mack
The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed outside linebacker Khalil Mack to a one-year, $18 million fully guaranteed contract, per Adam Schefter.
Panthers Extend DB Jaycee Horn
The Carolina Panthers extended defensive back Jaycee Horn to a four-year, $100 million contract (up to $108 million), according to Adam Schefter. The deal’s $25 million salary makes Horn the highest paid defensive back in NFL history.
Falcons Release DT Grady Jarrett
The Atlanta Falcons are releasing defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, according to Adam Schefter. The Patriots could turn to Jarrett as an option for the defensive line in free agency.
Patriots Trade DT Davon Godchaux
According to Ian Rapoport on Monday morning, the Patriots are trading defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round draft pick. Godchaux lands near his hometown of Plaquemine, Louisiana and the Pats create fresh cap space.
Patriots Sign LB Harold Landry
The Patriots signed a new addition on the eve of free agency, agreeing to a contract with former Titans linebacker Harold Landry. According to Tom Pelissero, it’s a three-year deal with a base value of $43.5 million and up to $48 million, with $26M guaranteed.
Patriots Re-Sign TE Austin Hooper
The Patriots are keeping their tight end duo together. According to Adam Schefter, Austin Hooper is staying in New England on a one-year deal with a base value of $5 million and a max value of $7 million.
Keeping Hooper in the fold maintains a level of continuity for the offense and quarterback Drake Maye, who developed solid chemistry with Hooper in his rookie season. It also makes tight end less of a need in the draft.
Patriots’ Jonathan Jones To Test Free Agency
Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones is expected to hit free agency and test the open market before deciding on his next contract, according to Karen Guregian of MassLive. Jones, a nine-year veteran of the Pats, is a possibility to wear another uniform for the first time in his career.
DK Metcalf Goes To Steelers
The Steelers have landed arguably the biggest wide receiver prize of the off-season. As first reported by Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh has landed former Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf. Rapoport later added that it’s a five-year deal worth up to $150 million for Metcalf.
The former Seahawk had previously wanted to go to a contending team in a warm-weather city. It’s debatable how much of a “contender” the Steelers are, but Pittsburgh is decidedly not warm. On top of that, they don’t have a quarterback, although it’s believed they will re-sign Russell Wilson, making it a Seahawks reunion with Metcalf.