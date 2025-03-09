Patriots re-sign Austin Hooper, keeping tight end duo together

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Hooper #81 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown past Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tight end was arguably the Patriots’ best position group in 2024. They’ll have their top duo back in 2025 with Austin hooper re-signing with the team.

Two years in a row, tight end Austin Hooper is signing a new contract with the New England Patriots. After joining the team as a free agent last year on a one-year deal, Hooper re-signed with the team on Sunday night, mere hours before the start of the “legal tampering” period of free agency.

According to Adam Schefter, Hooper, 30, is getting a one-year deal with a base value of $5 million and a maximum value of $7 million.

In his first season with the Patriots, Hooper played all 17 games and was one of the team’s leading receivers. He ranked third catches (45) and fourth in yards (476). His three touchdown catches tied for the team lead.

Between Hooper and Hunter Henry the Patriots had one of the most productive tight end rooms in the NFL last year. They ranked sixth in both collective catches and receiving yards at the position.

Now those two will return at the top of the depth chart. The team also has Jaheim Bell and Jack Westover still on the team after playing limited roles as rookies in 2024.

