Harold Landry signs with Patriots, reuniting with Mike Vrabel

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 15: Harold Landry III #58 of the Tennessee Titans reacts during a game against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots didn’t wait for the negotiating window to open Monday at noon to make their first move of free agency. That first signing came on Sunday night, with the team bringing in linebacker Harold Landry.

Landry’s signing was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. According to Pelissero, the 28-year-old pass rusher is getting a three-year deal worth $43.5 million including $26 million guaranteed. The maximum value of the contract is $48 million.

This move reunited Landry with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans when they drafted Landry in the second round in 2018 out of Boston College. During Vrabel’s tenure no Titans player had more sacks (41.5) and tackles for loss (55) than Landry.

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images NHarold Landry joins the Patriots after playing for Mike Vrabel in Tennessee.

In his first year post-Vrabel last year, Landry played in all 17 games and recorded 71 tackles with 15 tackles for a loss and nine sacks. However, given the size of his contract and the fact the Titans are entering a rebuild, after the season he was given permission to seek a trade, and was later cut.

Now, Landry joins a Patriots team looking for a significant boost when it comes to rushing the quarterback. Last year the Patriots finished 29th in the NFL in pressure rate (28.3%) and dead last in sacks (28).

The Patriots don’t have many edge rushers returning – the players still under contract who played at least a rotational role last year are Keion White and Anfernee Jennings. Deatrich Wise is a pending free agent. White and Wise tied for the team lead last year with five sacks each, while Jennings had 2.5. No other player had more than two.

