Barth’s 2025 Draft Profiles: Missouri OT Armand Membou scouting report

In a draft that’s heavy on left tackles, right tackle Armand Membou is positioned as the top pure right tackle in the draft. After a strong performance at the NFL Combine, just how high will his stock get?

Armand Membou scouting report

Eric Canha-Imagn Images Armand Membou lines up against UMass.

Background

College: Missouri

Rookie year age: 21

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 332

Awards: Second-Team All-SEC (2024)

Coming out of Lee’s Summit North High School, Membou viewed as an interior offensive line prospect as a recruit. 24/7 graded him as a four-star player, ranking 14th at his position and 502nd nationally. He stayed in-state and committed to Missouri.

Once with the Tigers Membou made the move to right tackle. He assumed the starting job for the final five games of his true freshman year in 2022 and never gave it up. Of his 2,099 career snaps at Missouri 1,964 were played at right tackle, 133 as an inline tight end, and just one at left guard.

For more player breakdowns, scouting reports, and all things 2025 NFL Draft, check out the 98.5 The Sports Hub Offseason Hub page.

Stats

Season Team Class G GS Pressures Sacks Penalties 2022 Missouri FR 11 5 4 1 1 (0) 2023 Missouri SO 13 13 14 2 6 (1) 2024 Missouri SR 12 12 8 0 4 (1) Career 36 30 26 3 11 (2) *()=declined penalties

Strengths

-Experienced prospect with 2.5 years as a starter in the SEC, despite being a 21-year-old rookie

-Plus athlete for the tackle position

-Sound technique, especially in pass protection

-Good understanding of pass rush strategies help him counter rushers with more developed rush repertoires

-Plays with a high motor and is an aggressive finisher

Weaknesses

-Shorter than average for an NFL tackle

-Improved bend would help him anchor more consistently against outright power rushers

-Doesn’t project as a player who could make the switch to left tackle or be a swing tackle, will likely just play right tackle or guard in the NFL

-Hits the 33-inch arm threshold (arms measured in at 33 1/2 inches at the NFL Combine) but rushers with plus reach can give him trouble

Video breakdown

Bottom line

In a class that’s pretty left tackle-heavy, Membou stands out as the top option on the right side. His overall value though will come down to what teams prioritize more – athleticism or size. Offensive schemes that prioritize the former will probably have him ranked higher than others, but his movement ability and technical skill being where it is at his age should allow him to play at a starting-caliber level in any system.

Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.