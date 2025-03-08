Patriots’ top tackle option comes off the market on the eve of free agency

The New England Patriots will not have an opportunity to sign Ronnie Stanley in free agency, after all.

Stanley has agreed to a new contract with the Baltimore Ravens with just two days to go until the start of the “legal tampering” period of NFL free agency. As first reported by Dianna Russini of The Athletic on Saturday, it’s a three-year deal for up to $60 million and $44M guaranteed for the Ravens’ longtime franchise left tackle.

The Patriots had previously been linked to Stanley in free agency rumors out of the combine. They have a glaring need for a starting left tackle, and Stanley was set to be the best available option if he hit the open market.

If New England had intended to throw a bag of money at Stanley to pry him away from Baltimore, it’ll now have to pivot to plan B before free agency even begins. The top remaining players on track to hit free agency at tackle are the Vikings’ Cam Robinson, the Steelers’ Dan Moore Jr., and the Jets’ Tyron Smith.

However, the No. 1 tackle and third-ranked player on the Sports Hub Free Agency Tracker is off the board.

