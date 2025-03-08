Barth’s 2025 Draft Profiles: Georgia OLB Mykel Williams scouting report

Mykel Williams is the latest lead pass rusher to come from that vaunted Georgia defense. After Abdul Carter, he might have the highest upside of any pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mykel Williams scouting report

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images Mykel Williams makes a stop against Alabama.

Background

College: Georgia

Rookie year age: 21

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 260

Awards: Second-Team All-SEC (2023, 2024)

Since he was coming out of Columbus High School in Georgia, Mykel Williams has been viewed as an elite prospect. 24/7 Sports had him as a five-star recruit and the seventh-ranked player in the Class of 2022.

Even elite prospects sometimes have to wait to see the field at Georgia, where just about every player is an elite prospect – especially on the defensive side of the ball. However Williams was able to carve out a rotational role as a true freshman, and ended up playing 407 (freshman), 381 (sophomore), and 402 (junior) defensive snaps for Georgia during his time with the Bulldogs, and rushed the passer on 65% of those plays.

Stats

Season Team Class Games Tackles TFLs Sacks Pressure PBUs 2022 Georgia FR 15 28 7 4.5 33 0 2023 Georgia SO 13 18 7 4.5 26 2 2024 Georgia JR 12 21 9 5.0 26 2 Career 40 67 23 14.0 85 4

Strengths

-Explosive athlete who regularly wins the first step

-34 3/8-inch arms make his reach a matchup problems for tackles, which should continue at the NFL level

-Good finisher who can clean things up once he gets into the backfield – 34% of his career tackles went for a loss

Weaknesses

-Still has room to grow into his frame, should add power over his first few NFL seasons

-Wins mostly with raw tools at this point, still needs to build out his pass rush repertoire

-Will have to start winning the leverage battle more consistently

Video breakdown

Bottom line

Mykel Williams is more of a project player than those typically selected higher in the first round of the NFL Draft, but he has the upside teams are looking for in that range. There’s some work to do, but with the right coaching he has the tools to become the kind of rusher opposing offenses have to factor in on a down-to-down basis.

Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.