Another elite edge rusher becomes available for trade

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates against the Kansas City Chiefs after a play during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The bills are coming due for the Cincinnati Bengals, and it appears the organization is looking to get big money off the books.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Thursday that the team has “taken the rare step” of granting star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. So, two of the league’s top edge rushers are available, after Browns star Myles Garrett requested a trade in February.

Schefter’s Hendrickson report comes just one day after fellow EDGE Maxx Crosby signed his record-breaking three-year, $106.5 million extension on Wednesday. Crosby’s new deal made headlines across the football world because it’s $35.5 million average annual salary made him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Hendrickson is one of the best defensive assets in the league. He led the league in sacks (17.5), earning him a first team All-Pro honor in 2024. So, the 30-year-old should command a Crosby-like contract in free agency next off-season.

The Bengals have taken the rare step of granting All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. “It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” said Hendrickson, the NFL’s sack leader. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate… pic.twitter.com/7P7Hbe2Y9e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2025

Despite Hendrickson being dominant on Cincy’s front-seven, the reality is they have too many big-name players soon to be up for new deals.

Cincinnati recently franchise tagged receiver Tee Higgins for the second year in a row. His tag runs them $26.1 million against the cap. Note, he could also be traded in the off-season. Plus, their other star wideout Ja’Marr Chase is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

The Bengals will seek a trade partner for Hendrickson, freeing up space and avoiding letting him walk for nothing in 2026. One can assume teams will be asked to give up high draft capital.

As for the Patriots, they certainly have a need for pass-rushing talent. But a move like trading for Hendrickson and signing him to a top-of-the-market contract would be unprecedented for them. They’re expected to overhaul both lines this off-season, so we’ll see just how “aggressive” they turn out to be.

