Should the Patriots take a chance on free-agent tight end Evan Engram?

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars must be in the business of letting go of pass-catching threats. They traded Christian Kirk earlier in the week after nearly releasing him. A few days later, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reported that the parted ways with another offensive weapon, tight end Evan Engram.

Engram is an eight-year NFL veteran with 108 professional games under his belt. He possesses strong receiving ability with 496 career catches, totaling 4,922 yards, and 25 touchdowns.

The concern with Engram is his health and age. Obviously, tight ends bear the brunt of the physical side of the game, both blocking and getting tackled in open field. So, the wear and tear on their body begins to compound as their career progresses. Take the later stages of Rob Gronkowski’s career, for example.

Engram, 30, is likely on the back-nine, plus he’s certainly dealt with his fair share of ailments. Injuries shortened his 2024 season, as he only played in nine games due to a hamstring injury suffered early in the year, and he also tore his labrum in Week 13, missing the remainder of the season.

So, the Patriots may be better off going in a different direction at tight end. The team already has Hunter Henry under contract through 2026, and he’s been solid during his New England tenure. Austin Hooper was also effective for the Patriots alongside Henry in 2025. Re-signing Hooper for a similar deal to his last (one-year, $3.125 million) may be a safer option than Engram.

