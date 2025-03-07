Chargers release Joey Bosa: Is he an option for the Patriots?

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bosa siblings have been in close geographic proximity to each other out in California since younger brother Nick Bosa was drafted to the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. But, Wednesday’s report that Joey Bosa will be released by the Chargers may put some distance between the two.

There is no further destination for Joey Bosa than the Eastern Seaboard of New England, but the Patriots need a plug-and-play edge rusher on their front-seven. The 29-year-old’s 2024 productivity declined in the 14 games he played, suggesting he may be nearing the back-half of his career.

But, the Patriots’ defense ranked towards the bottom of the league last year, and they have money to spend. Plus, their pash rush desperately needs improvement, they had the fewest sacks (28) among NFL teams in 2024 — beggars can’t be choosers.

Despite his age, Bosa may still bring the Patriots a necessary pass-rushing boost. Although he only registered five sacks in 2024, he still boasts 72 for his career.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Joey Bosa

Granted, Bosa is not the best available edge rusher this off-season. That title belongs to one of Trey Hendrickson or Myles Garrett, but both those players must be acquired via trade and are soon owed massive contracts.

Bosa stands as a serviceable EDGE that the Patriots could bring in at a lower price than the top-two guys without relinquishing trade assets. To be clear, the Patriots should target Garrett and Hendrickson, but if they don’t, Bosa would help to bolster their defensive front.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.