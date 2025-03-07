Bruins trade Charlie Coyle to Colorado

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 26: Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins looks on against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 26, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins traded one of their key veteran players and most valuable trade pieces just ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

As first reported by Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, the Bruins have agreed to trade Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche. Pierre LeBrun first reported that center Casey Mittelstadt is coming to Boston as part of it.

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff reported the full return: Mittelstadt, left-shot forward William Zellers, and a second-round pick will head to Boston from Colorado. Elliotte Friedman later reported that the Bruins will send a 2026 fifth-round pick, and specified that the second-rounder is in 2025.

The Athletic first reported the news of the Charlie Coyle trade.

Mittelstadt, a 26-year-old in his eighth NHL season, should be an immediate contributor for the Bruins. Zellers, meanwhile, was the Avs’ third-round pick in the 2024 draft out of Maple Grove, Minnesota. Zellers, 18, is currently second in scoring in the USHL, with 58 points (37 goals, 21 assists) in 40 games for the Green Bay Gamblers.

The Bruins entered the 2024-25 season with zero second-round picks. They now have two, after the Coyle trade and also after sending Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers. The moves signify a turn toward refocusing on the draft for Bruins GM Don Sweeney, who may also be armed with a lottery pick in 2025, depending on where the struggling Bruins finish in the standings.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.