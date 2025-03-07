Barth’s 2025 Draft Profiles: Penn State TE Tyler Warren scouting report
It’s a strong tight end class in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Penn State’s Tyler Warren stands out among his peers. After the NFL witnessed Brock Bowers’ breakout rookie year last year teams and fans are going to be looking for the ‘next’ guy, with Warren getting most of that attention heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
Tyler Warren scouting report
College: Penn State
Rookie year age: 23
Height: 6’5
Weight: 256
Awards: Mackey Award (2024), First-Team All-American (2024), Big Ten Tight End of the Year (2024), First-Team All-Big Ten (2024), Third-Team All-Big Ten (2023)
Coming out of high school Tyler Warren was a three-star recruit, ranked as the 21st tight end and not nationally ranked in the Class of 2020. It took Warren a few years to carve out a role with Penn State – it wasn’t until 2023 that he started becoming a regular contributor.
That led to 2024, when he broke out as a do-it-all option for the Nittany Lions. Much of Penn State’s passing game was built around him in different roles, catapulting him into the top 10 conversation in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Stats
|Year
|Team
|Class
|G
|Rec
|Yds
|Y/R
|TD
|Rush
|Yds
|TD
|2020
|PSU
|FR
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2021
|PSU
|FR
|13
|5
|61
|12.2
|1
|6
|6
|2
|2022
|PSU
|SO
|12
|10
|123
|12.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2023
|PSU
|JR
|13
|34
|422
|12.4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2024
|PSU
|SR
|16
|104
|1233
|11.9
|8
|26
|218
|4
|Career
|56
|153
|1839
|12.0
|19
|32
|224
|6
Strengths
-Experience with a wide range of assignments. Penn State used in inline, in the slot, out wide, as a running back, full back, and even occasional wildcat quarterback (he completed 3-of-6 passes for 35 yards and a TD this year)
-As the strength and build to continue to dominate physically against NFL defenders
-Strong hands and wins in contested catch situations
-Works hard after the catch and is tough to tackle with both his agility and power
-Factors in the run game as a blocker
-Reports rave about his mental makeup
Weaknesses
-Older prospect who turns 23 in May
-Had a late breakout with only one year of significant production in college
-Doesn’t have the speed to take the top off the defense – will mainly be a factor at the first two levels
-Route running has room to improve
Video breakdown
Bottom line
More and more offenses are starting to build their offenses around the tight end position, and Warren’s ability to handle multiple assignments make him a strong fit for a leading role. The fact he’s an older prospect will give teams something to think about, but he showed star tight end potential in his one big year for the Nittany Lions in 2024.