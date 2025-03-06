Edge rusher becomes NFL’s highest paid non-QB: What does it mean for the Patriots?

Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday that they have extended edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported just minutes prior that the extension would be a three-year, $106.5 million deal, with more than $90 million guaranteed. The new deal makes Crosby the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Crosby has quickly become one of the premier defensive players in the NFL. He is among the best edge rushers in the league and undoubtedly the face of the Raiders. Over his six-year career, Crosby has dominated offensive lines, registering 59.5 sacks, along with 366 tackles (233 solo), through 95 games played.

Cornerstone players like Crosby are certainly hard to come by. His extension proves that teams across the league must being willing to shell out astronomical amounts of money to acquire, and retain, franchise-shaping players. His contract will also, presumably, set the market for top-end, free agent edge rushers.

Moreover, the recent $25 million salary cap boost, which set the NFL’s 2025 cap at over $279.2 million, will likely lead most free agents to demand top-of-the-market deals. Teams like the Patriots — who have nearly $130 million in cap space, the most in the NFL — must prepare to overpay if they wish to bring in a premier player on either side of the ball.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.