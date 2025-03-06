5 free-agent linebackers that could fit Mike Vrabel’s Patriots

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 03: Jamien Sherwood #44 of the New York Jets celebrates a tackle during the first half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are reportedly eyeing at least one of several notable free agent linebackers that are close to hitting the open market.

According to a recent story from the NFL Scouting Combine by Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed at the Boston Herald, there’s a “rumor” that the Patriots “covet Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood.” The Herald went on to explain that Sherwood “fits the new prototype” for linebackers under head coach Mike Vrabel.

Sherwood is a departure from the type of linebacker that Patriots fans have become accustomed to watching over the past two-plus decades under former head coaches Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo. Standing at 6-foot-2 and only 216 pounds, Sherwood is decidedly smaller than the typical Pats linebacker, like Ja’Whaun Bentley (250 pounds). Sherwood still lines up over the middle much of the time, but his game is predicated on speed over strength.

The Patriots are “working to infuse more speed in their defensive front, which will feature smaller, faster players under Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams compared to most of their defenses of the past two decades,” according to the Herald. Sherwood certainly fits that bill.

It seems that Sherwood is at the top of the Pats’ list for a smaller, faster linebacker to add to the defense, but he wouldn’t be the only option available. Here are four more projected free agent linebackers that would fit what Vrabel’s Patriots are seeking…

Dre Greenlaw

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw is coming off a bad injury at an unfortunate time, as he tore his Achilles while running onto the field during Super Bowl LVIII against the Chiefs. He did return for two games late in the 2024 season and earned some votes for Comeback Player of the Year. It’s worth wondering if the 27-year-old will be the same player going forward.

That said, Greenlaw should be entering his prime, and for the Patriots could make an immediate impact as an up-tempo, sure-tackling, physical linebacker over the middle of the field. He’d be a nice complement to a bigger, downhill ‘backer like Bentley, and could be relied upon in coverage. The Pats have been lacking in that last thing seemingly forever.

Vrabel is looking for “violent” players on defense, and at linebacker, specifically. Greenlaw would answer that bell, and also bring the requisite speed to be effective in his system.

Robert Spillane

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports Robert Spillane

A seven-year veteran of the Steelers and Raiders, Spillane (6-foot-1, 229 pounds) emerged as a productive starter for Las Vegas over the past two seasons, averaging 153 tackles and six pass breakups. He’s known for his physical style of play.

Spillane did join the Raiders when Josh McDaniels was still head coach. So, the hope for the Patriots would be that there’s no lingering issue there. But McDaniels is back to focusing solely on the offense, anyway. Spillane fits what Vrabel seems to be looking for among free-agent linebackers.

Tyrel Dodson

Luke Hales/Getty Images Tyrel Dodson

The Seahawks waived Dodson (6 feet, 237 pounds) during 2024, as part of a midseason overhaul of their linebacker room, and the Dolphins claimed him. Dodson ended up playing 17 games between the two teams, and totaled 80 tackles while showing improvement in coverage; he allowed a career-low 72.5 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.

Dodson wouldn’t be a long-term answer for the Patriots, but that also means he’d be on short money and fill an immediate need for the type of linebacker they’re looking for under Vrabel.

Jerome Baker

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union Jerome Baker

Another Seahawks castoff, Seattle traded Baker (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) to the Titans during the 2024 season, as part of their efforts to get younger and freshen up their group. Now, Baker is set to hit free agency with a chance at a fresh start. Baker would provide toughness and sideline-to-sideline speed, making him a potential fit for Vrabel.

Patriots To Be Busy In Free Agency

The Patriots have been involved in all kinds of reports ahead of the start of NFL free agency, and they’re armed with the league’s most cap space at $127.7 million. So, they should be expected to fill a number of needs and add impact talent at multiple positions.

It remains to be seen how much of their off-season investment goes toward free-agent linebackers. But Vrabel has a type, and they don’t really have it on the roster right now, so it’s worth knowing who’s out there.

Greenlaw, Sherwood, and Dodson rank 25th, 37th, and 90th, respectively, among the top-100 free agents at our official Free Agent Tracker at the Patriots Offseason Hub.

