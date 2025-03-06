Patriots tender restricted free agent linebacker

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots plan to tender restricted free agent linebacker Christian Elliss for $3.26 million, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Elliss was an undrafted free agent in 2021 and will enter his fifth year in the NFL. Assuming he signs his tender, he’ll play his second year with the Patriots.

The 26-year-old was listed as the Patriots’ second left inside linebacker behind Ja’Whaun Bentley on their 2024 depth chart. However, he saw more playing time than expected after Bentley suffered a season ending torn pectoral injury in Week 2.

Elliss’ production improved with his elevated role. He played in 16 games for the Patriots (starting five), registering 80 tackles (42 solo), 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

New England’s decision to tender Elliss indicates that they plan to further rely on him in 2025. Additionally, Bentley’s future with the Patriots could be uncertain, since he’s entering the final year of his contract and new head coach Mike Vrabel is expected to run a different defensive system. Elliss is smaller and quicker than Bentley, and could be a better fit for what Vrabel is looking for in his linebackers.

Now, that Elliss is tendered, the question becomes: Does the team view him as a suitable backup for Bentley, or is he going to permanently play a bigger role going forward?

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.