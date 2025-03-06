Bruins lose defenseman on waiver claim
For the second time this season, and just one day before the trade deadline, the Bruins have lost a defenseman to the waiver wire, with Jordan Oesterle claimed by the Predators.
The 32-year-old Oesterle’s departure from the Bruins comes a day after the Bruins placed him on waives in what was yet another transaction-heavy day for the club, and after 22 games with Boston this season. It also, coincidentally enough, comes just two days after Oesterle scored his first goal of the season… against the Predators in a 6-3 loss to Nashville at TD Garden.
While the number of teams that put in a claim on a player is almost never known, it is worth noting that the Preds are the third-worst team in hockey, meaning that only the Blackhawks and Sharks would’ve had a higher priority when it came to putting a claim in on the veteran journeyman. And for the Predators, the Oesterle claim makes all the sense in the world when considering that the Predators made a Wednesday night trade involving defenseman Luke Schenn, which left the club down a defenseman.
For the Bruins, though, it’s one less asset that the club could move ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, which will become especially annoying if the Preds claimed Oesterle to merely flip him by tomorrow. Of course, a player like Oesterle wouldn’t fetch much on the trade block, but it’s an asset nonetheless.
And as noted, this is the second time the Bruins have lost a defenseman to waivers this season, with Alec Regula claimed by the Oilers back in December.
Oesterle, signed to a two-year, two-way deal last July, departs the Black and Gold organization having posted one goal and six points in 22 NHL appearances with Boston, along with three goals and eight points in nine games with AHL Providence this season.