Travis Hunter reportedly would prefer to be drafted as a wide receiver

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 09: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes runs for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

By all estimates, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter will be selected within the top-five of the 2025 NFL Draft. The one major question around Hunter’s selection is: Will he be drafted as a receiver, corner, or both?

Many teams across the league reportedly foresee Hunter filling a cornerback-heavy role in the NFL, but they could also have him on the offensive side of the ball from time-to-time as well.

Hunter has said himself he will play where ever the program that drafts him deems he will fit best. However, Tennessee Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky, believes that if Hunter were forced to choose between the two positions, he would likely “prefer” to play receiver.

In the Patriots’ case, they already have a promising young cornerback in Christian Gonzalez. But they need receiver talent, so Hunter may be more valuable as a receiver in New England. Regardless, the Patriots reportedly view Hunter as the top prospect at both positions.

“The Patriots believe the best cornerback in the draft is — Travis Hunter. Offensively, the Patriots believe the best wideout in the draft is — Travis Hunter,” wrote Karen Guregian of MassLive.

That being said, it may be unlikely that Hunter even falls to the Patriots at No. 4. However, Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub actually predicted the dual threat would be drafted by the Patriots in his latest 2025 Mock Draft. If he does, Travis Hunter could dominate on both sides of the ball for the Patriots.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.