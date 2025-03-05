Tackles Drafted 4th Overall

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 04: Trent Williams #71 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 23-20 at FedExField on October 4, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

Every Offensive Lineman taken 4th overall since 2000. The Patriots hold the 4th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the apparent need for Offensive Line help on the roster we’ve compiled a list of every Tackle taken 4th overall since 2000. The history shows that Foxboro needs to be on the lookout for certain measurables should they go Tackle in the draft.

Mike Williams- Bills-2002- arm length 33+1⁄ 2 in

(Played RT for Texas)

After a few games at Right Tackle, he switched to Left Tackle. He failed on the outside and was placed at Guard for some time as well. Eventually they gave up playing him on the offensive line. He got some special short yardage snaps on the Defensive Line before getting cut in 2006.

LT D’Brickashaw Ferguson-Jets-2006-arm length 35+1⁄ 2 in

He played 10,707 out of 10,708 regular season offensive snaps in his career. Has a good franchise NFL Tackle. Not the greatest player ever but the Jets definitely hit on this pick.

-Never All Pro

-3 Pro Bowls

-1 NFL Top 100: ranked 79th in 2011

Happy Random Player Monday!!! Taking it to a Jets legend D’Brickshaw Ferguson who absolutely dominated the O line during his tenure. @SheaAlbrecht #RandomPlayerMonday pic.twitter.com/ShDQqrK8vT — Fin Jevne (@FinJevne) May 8, 2023

LT Trent Williams-Redskins-2010-arm length 34+1⁄ 4 in

Williams is one of the best Left Tackles ever. He is a generational talent and future Hall of Fame player. Any pass blocker should look at Williams’ tape to learn more about the game.

-First-team All-Pro in 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, and 2023

Good lord, Trent Williams 😮 pic.twitter.com/pgmMp9F9Q1 — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) February 23, 2025

LT Matt Kalil-Vikings-2012-arm length 34+1⁄ 2 in

He had an average NFL career as he was an NFL starter but not a player who a team would build their line around. He was never a star but was not unplayable. Not worthy of the 4th overall pick but also not a bust. Overall Kalil was a solid starter for a number of years.

-1 Pro Bowl- Started 82 NFL games

RT Lane Johnson-Eagles- 2013-arm Length 35+1⁄ 4 in

Johnson has won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles twice. He has been an outstanding pass and run blocker during his time in the league. He has helped solidify one of the best units in the NFL over the last decade.

First-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2022

Second-team All-Pro in 2021, 2023, and 2024

Woke up a CHAMPION!! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/hg5eecIrx9 — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) February 10, 2025

LT Andrew Thomas-2020- Giants-arm length 36+1⁄ 8 in

So far Thomas has struggled with injuries but looked really good when on the field. The Giants seem to have a lot of belief in him because in 2023, Thomas signed a five–year, $117.5 million contract extension. It seems as though New York hit on him as a draft pick.

When looking at the Patriots need for a Tackle many fans are clamoring for Will Campbell the Tackle from LSU. One issue that has been raised about Campbell has been his arm length measurements. Will Campbell officially measured in with 32 ⅝-inch arms as mentioned in Alex Barth’s article from early this week.

Since 2011 the NFL has had 21 Tackles drafted in the top ten and only 3 Guards drafted top ten. The Patriots cannot afford to spend their pick on a Guard. 6 of those Tackles drafted would become Guards in the league. On top of that, 4 of those players had over 33-inch arms and still became Guards.

Additionally, Campbell’s arm length has been cited as a major concern. When looking at the list above, every player besides Mike Williams has been an NFL starter for several years. It’s worth noting that Williams had the shortest arm length on the list at 33 and half inches. All the other Tackles had at least 34 and a quarter inch length arms. It is speculated that Campbell may move inside.

DRAFT NEWS🚨: #LSU Tackle Will Campbell Arms Measured At 32 5/8 Inches At The Combine. This Is Relatively Short For The Position Which Poses Major Concerns To GM's😬



Could Possibly Make A Change Over To Guard At The Next Level #NFL #NFLDraft2025 pic.twitter.com/cFDxmicRy2 — 4th and Goal🏈 (@4thandGoalCFB) March 3, 2025

The question for the Patriots is whether they think he can be an effective Tackle worthy of the 4th overall pick. History would tell you most guys picked 4th hit as draft picks; some are even great. The downside is that none had as short an arm length as Campbell.

