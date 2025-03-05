The 6 highest-rated Red Sox players in MLB The Show 25

Jun 30, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Fenway Park. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

During an Ratings Reveal livestream on YouTube on Wednesday, MLB The Show 25 revealed its six highest-rated players for the Boston Red Sox.

The newest edition of the MLB The Show video game – MLB The Show 25 – is set to release later this month. The Show is the leading Major League Baseball video game, equivalent to Madden or 2K in their respective sports.

As part of the promotional cycle for this year’s game, developer San Diego Studios did a partial player ratings reveal on Wednesday. They shared the initial overall ratings – which represent the talent level of each player in the game – for the top players on each MLB team.

For the Red Sox, the developers shared the six highest-rated players with ties for the best and fifth-best player. That list is…

3B Rafael Devers: 86 overall

OF Jarren Duran: 86 overall

LHP Garrett Crochet: 85 overall

INF Alex Bregman: 82 overall

1B Triston Casas: 80 overall

RHP Tanner Houck: 80 overall

Devers is back at the top of the list, after being the highest rated player for the Red Sox in last year’s edition of The Show. However he did go down one overall rating from being an 87 in 2024. Duran improved significantly jumping nine points from a 77 overall, while Houck improved by five from a 75 and Casas improved one point from a 79.

Two of the top six were among the new additions made by the Red Sox this offseason. Crochet jumps up from the 72 overall he had with the White Sox last year (when he was their fourth-best player), and Alex Bregman drops down from an 87 overall.

Overall, the game doesn’t seem to think the Red Sox have the star power most teams in the league do. The developers have the Sox as just one of nine teams without a player rated as a 90-overall or higher.

Two former Red Sox players did make the list of 30 players rated as a 90 or higher. Mookie Betts was given a 95 overall after the Dodgers World Series win, while Chris Sale got a 94 coming off of his Cy Young season with the Braves.

Three players tied for the highest rating in the game. Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge were all given 99 overall ratings. No other player is above 96 (Ketel Marte, Bobby Witt Jr., and Mike Trout). Over the course of the year the developers will update player ratings based on performance, so the numbers can change as the season goes on.

Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.