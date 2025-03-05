Patriots reportedly looking at top free-agent cornerbacks

The New England Patriots have a sneaky need in their secondary, and new reports suggest they’re going to try to fill it in free agency.

According to Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed in the Boston Herald, the Patriots have 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward among their “top targets.” In addition, they “should be in the market for” impending free agent cornerbacks D.J. Reed of the Jets and Byron Murphy Jr. of the Vikings.

All three cornerbacks lined up primarily on the outside in 2024. The Patriots have their No. 1 cornerback spot locked in with Pro Bowler Christian Gonzalez, but have not found a consistent option to line up opposite him over the past two seasons.

Here’s a closer look at their three top options among free agent cornerbacks…

Charvarius Ward

The Patriots lack a cornerback with Ward’s size (6-foot-1, 196 pounds) on their roster. Ward was a second team All-Pro as recently as the 2023 season, but statistically took a step back in 2024. He allowed a career-worst five touchdowns and 119.1 passer rating (via Pro Football Focus).

But Ward would walk into a significantly different situation in New England. He would only assume No. 2 cornerback duties behind Gonzalez on the depth chart. He would either draw the opponent’s No. 2 receiver, or have help over the top if he faced a No. 1.

Among the free-agent cornerbacks on the Pats’ radar, Ward has the most ideal size for the position, and the highest track record of success. He would arguably be the best cornerback on the market.

D.J. Reed

Reed is a smaller outside cornerback at 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds, but he has in fact lined up mostly on the perimeter over the past five seasons between the Jets and Seahawks. He’s allowed completions on only 56.9 percent of pass attempts thrown his way in the past four years (per PFF) and is a sound tackler for the position.

As a relatively undersized corner who is otherwise versatile and competitive, Reed would make for a strong replacement for Jonathan Jones, should the latter depart in free agency.

Byron Murphy Jr.

Of the three cornerbacks described here, Murphy’s usage has been the most varied. He lined up outside on 672 snaps and in the slot on 325 snaps in 2024 (via PFF). While he’s still primarily been an outside cornerback, Murphy lined up inside more than outside in 2021.

Murphy has decent size at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds and is coming off a career-best season in Minnesota, where he nabbed a career-high six interceptions and allowed a career-low 80.0 passer rating (via PFF). He’d be an immediate starter for the Patriots and be able to lineup anywhere they want.

New Starting Corner In Foxboro?

Alex Austin recently signed a one-year deal with the Patriots as an exclusive rights free agent. If the Pats strike out on the unrestricted free-agent cornerbacks, Austin would be the lead candidate to start opposite Gonzalez in 2025. But reports indicate that head coach Mike Vrabel prefers to make a legitimate upgrade at that spot.

