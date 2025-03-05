Jaguars releasing wide receiver who would fit Patriots well

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) attempts to catch the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) in the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2025 wide receiver free agency market added another notable name on Wednesday, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars will release Christian Kirk. (UPDATE: The Jaguars ended up finding a trade partner for Kirk, and will send him to the Texans for a seventh round pick.)

Kirk has 404 career receptions, for 5,176 yards, and 29 touchdowns through his seven years in the NFL. Although not necessarily the same caliber as other available wideouts (like Davante Adams, who was released by the Jets earlier this week), Kirk could still be a decent addition to the New England Patriots offense. Still only 28 years old, Kirk should still have good years ahead of him.

That being said, he has missed games over the past two seasons due to injury. He played only eight games in 2024, completing just 27 receptions, for 329 yards, and one touchdown.

Nonetheless, the scouting report on Kirk is that he is an excellent route runner, which would fit very well in Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ passing system. Albeit he is on the smaller side (5-foot-11), but that could make him a good fit at the slot slot position — a fundamental asset of the McDaniels offense.

Schefter reports that Kirk was supposed to earn over $10.4 million with the Jaguars. One can expect that in free agency he could command a similar salary. So, he would likely be an inexpensive addition if the Patriots were to bring Kirk in to bolster their receiving corps.

