Commanders’ Jonathan Allen is available for potential Patriots defensive line upgrade

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Feb. 25 that the Washington Commanders are seeking a trade for defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. It was later reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that the Commanders were in talks with the San Francisco 49ers about potentially dealing Allen as part of the trade that sent wide receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington.

During an eight-year-career in Washington, Allen has been named as a Pro-Bowler twice (2021 and 2022). Allen, 30, will be entering the final year of his four-year, $72 million contract with the Commanders, so the team may be trying to get value for the defender. It is worth noting that moving Allen would save Washington $22.3 million in cap space. Considering the Commanders have just over $64 million in available room in 2025, getting his contract off the books could be beneficial.

Furthermore, he missed most of the 2024 season — only playing in eight games — due to a pectoral injury that kept him out from Weeks 7-15. So, it is possible if the Commanders cannot find a trade partner for Allen they may wind up just releasing him.

Obviously this is speculation, but if Allen were cut, the Patriots could be in the market to sign him. In fact, the Patriots could look to trade for him if the price is right (i.e. a day 3 draft pick) because they desperately need to improve their defensive line.

