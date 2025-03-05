How the Chiefs’ Joe Thuney trade could have implications for the Patriots

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) looks to block against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After four seasons, two Super Bowl victories, and three All-Pro nods, the Kansas City Chiefs are trading 32-year-old left guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears for a fourth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thuney was drafted to the New England Patriots in the third round in 2016. The two-time First Team All-Pro left the Patriots in 2021, signing a five-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs. The trade with the Bears will save the Chiefs $15.5 million in cap space.

Despite the All-Pro honors and the need to continue to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blindside, the Chiefs have an aging roster and clearly want to get younger. But, in the case of Thuney, the Chiefs are not only trading pedigree for youth. Thuney has only missed two NFL games in his nine-year-career, meaning the Chiefs will lose durability and reliability on their line as well.

Sources: The #Bears are expected to trade for #Chiefs All-Pro G Joe Thuney, as the Chicago continues to load up on the offensive line.



KC gets a bit younger, plus frees up some money to use elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/P0GdAd0WtW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2025

Kansas City has a few replacements for Thuney in the pipeline, but none of the options should be considered a perfect alternative.

First, the team will likely franchise tag guard Trey Smith, meaning they will keep him under contract for the 2025 season at $23.4 million. However, Smith has primarily played right guard, making it risky to move him to the left side.

The #Chiefs are planning to franchise tag star guard Trey Smith, sources say. An intriguing move, as KC keeps one of its best players for $23.4M on a 1-year, fully guaranteed deal. pic.twitter.com/IOnctKg7WE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2025

Note, the Chiefs’ hole at guard could negatively impact the Patriots’ off-season.

Some reports suggest that the Chiefs may move tackle Kingsley Suamataia to left guard. Patriots fans should hope Suamataia stays at tackle, because the Patriots also need a left tackle. They should not want to enter bidding war with the Chiefs for a free agent like Ronnie Stanley, who has been linked to New England.

Obviously, Suamataia moving to guard would be cause for concern for the Patriots, but that also seems like an imperfect solution.

Suamataia was drafted as a tackle — a right tackle mind you — but he has not played much in the NFL so far (only starting two games), and he was listed as the No. 2 right tackle on the Chiefs 2024 depth chart. In an ideal world, the Chiefs would keep Suamataia at tackle, but if they decide to move him to left guard, the Patriots will have added competition for the few free agent tackles available.

So, five years after leaving the Patriots, Thuney’s departure from Kansas City could potentially have fresh implications in New England.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.