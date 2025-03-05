Garrett Whitlock will ‘100 percent’ return for the Red Sox, but will he return at 100 percent?

Apr 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

To the surprise of many, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that reliever Garrett Whitlock will “100 percent” be ready to go at the start of the 2025 season, via Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Whitlock underwent ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) surgery in late-May of 2024. He missed the remainder of the season, and it was assumed that the injury would also keep him out for some of the 2025 campaign.

The 28-year-old has often missed time due to injury during his four-year-career — he’s dealt with eight different ailments while in the majors, according to data at Fox Sports. But, he has been an effective pitcher for the Sox when available, especially as a reliever.

A couple of morning notes from Fort Myers: Giolito to make his spring debut on Thursday in Dunedin against the Blue Jays. Garrett Whitlock scheduled for another live BP. Will Whitlock be ready for the start of the season? "100 percent," said Alex Cora. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 2, 2025

Primarily working out of the bullpen, Whitlock has a career record of 18-11 in 241.2 innings, to go with a 3.39 ERA and 252 strikeouts. So, Whitlock will help the bullpen in a highly anticipated 2025 season.

However, should fans be concerned about his speedy recovery? In one sense, a quick return to health can be a good sign, but on the other hand, one could worry that he’s being rushed. Granted, this is pure speculation, but it’s worth wondering, especially considering Whitlock’s injury history.

If Whitlock’s return is accelerated, the hope is that he’d avoid aggravating his UCL in any way. Fans must hope that the early return is due more to the recovery going better than expected.

No matter what, the Red Sox will rely on Whitlock late in the year. Hopefully, he is truly ready to go and isn’t being rushed back for games in April.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.