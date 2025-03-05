Bruins have themselves another move-heavy day

Jan 18, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Boston Bruins deenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) follows the puck in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

The final road trip before the NHL trade deadline has come with some additional NHL roster tinkering for the Bruins, with defenseman Jordan Oesterle placed on waivers by the club.

Bruins place Jordan Oesterle on waivers. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) March 5, 2025

The decision to place Oesterle comes on waivers the day after the veteran defenseman scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday’s loss to Nashville, and in what was his first appearance in over a month.

Jordan Oesterle - Boston Bruins (1)

pic.twitter.com/BMZhuzbQgn — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) March 5, 2025

Overall, the 32-year-old Oesterle has posted one goal and six points, along with a plus-3 rating and 37 blocked shots, in 22 games for the Black and Gold this season.

If Oesterle clears waivers, he can and will report back to the P-Bruins.

The Oesterle move was just the most recent move in what’s been a seven-transaction day for the club to this point, headlined by four recalls from Providence.

Up front, the Bruins went ahead with regular recalls for both Patrick Brown (13 NHL games over the last two seasons) and Riley Tufte (zero points in five games with Boston this season), while Vinni Lettieri (Providence’s leading scorer) was also recalled on an emergency basis.

And on the backend, Ian Mitchell was summoned back up from AHL Providence after a quick move back to the AHL after appearing in last weekend’s back-to-back in Pittsburgh and Minnesota.

The Bruins returned forwards Georgii Merkulov and Jeff Viel in corresponding moves.

The B’s will have just one more game ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, and are in a prime position to sell off even more pieces after trading Trent Frederic to Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon. These moves give the B’s some more bodies on deck in the event that they do exactly that.

