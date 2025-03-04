Sports Hub Underground: Reacting to the Trent Frederic trade

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub return with a new emergency edition of the Sports Hub Underground podcast, as they give their initial reactions to the Bruins trading forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers. Watch the full podcast in the video above (audio version below).

(0:00) Matt & Ty give their immediate reactions to the Frederic trade and what it means for the Bruins.

(4:20) How might the Bruins use the second-round pick they got back from the Oilers? They could potentially draft an impact player, or use it in another future trade.

(9:00) The Bruins keep coming up in more intriguing trade rumors involving key players. The guys discuss what that could look like, and what it would mean for the Bruins and the guys they’d trade away.

(14:15) How many “untouchable” players are left for the Bruins, as the trade deadline fast approaches? Ty gives his thoughts on a recent column about the players the B’s shouldn’t trade.

(19:30) How does Trent Frederic fit in the Oilers lineup? The guys take a closer look at Edmonton and where Frederic could slot in, once he gets back in the lineup.

If you prefer to listen to the Sports Hub Underground in audio form, listen to the podcast below:

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.