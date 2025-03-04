Have the Red Sox built a World Series roster?

Feb 23, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman (2) connects with the ball for a double in the fourth inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox’ 2025 off-season has stirred up the most buzz around the team in years. The free agency additions of Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet have caused excitement around the team. Also, prospects Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell appear to be nearing the big leagues.

But, how high should expectations for the Red Sox be in 2025?

Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal published a new piece in The Athletic on Monday with five teams that could dethrone the Dodgers as World Series champions, and the Red Sox were one of the five teams mentioned. They were one of only two teams in the American League, along with the Yankees (the Mets, Braves, and Phillies were the NL teams).

“I think they may have a shot at the AL East title,” Weaver and Rosenthal wrote about the Red Sox.

Considering they have not made the postseason since 2021, the Red Sox being one of the six teams in baseball that could compete for a World Series championship may come as a shock. However, the team clearly bolstered the roster, and signing Bregman proves that.

That being said, there still seems to be some roadblocks. Primarily, who is playing third base? Alex Bregman is best fit to play third — and he has only taken reps there in spring training — but he was reportedly brought in to play second and Rafael Devers’ want to stay at third raises concerns.

Nonetheless, the Red Sox have assembled a strong roster with a chance of being highly competitive in 2025. Although there are still question marks around the team, the Red Sox are clearly expected to be one of the top teams in baseball come October.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.