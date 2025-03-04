Big names emerging as Patriots look to upgrade in the trenches in free agency

The New England Patriots’ chief football decision-makers are in lockstep on the most important task of the off-season: upgrade in the trenches.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf both spoke of the importance of the offensive line and defensive line in their most recent press conferences at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The Patriots also have the league’s most cap space at $127.7 million. So, it would stand to reason that the Pats will spend big on a number of free agents in the coming days.

“The game is always won on the lines, offensive line, defensive line,” Wolf said last Wednesday at the combine. “Not just because of the Super Bowl [between the Eagles and Chiefs], it’s always been that way.”

With that in mind, let’s go over the big-name linemen on both sides of the ball that have emerged as Patriots free-agent targets in recent news & rumors…

OT Ronnie Stanley

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Ronnie Stanley

Stanley, about to turn 31 years old, probably has only one more big payday left in him. So, if the Ravens want to re-sign him before he hits the open market, they might have to pay big – because it sounds like the Patriots are prepared to do so.

The veteran left tackle, a Pro-Bowler in 2024 and first team All-Pro in 2019, is “among the Patriots’ top targets,” according to Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed at the Boston Herald. NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry mentioned Stanley as the top name to watch for the Pats when he spoke with Alex Barth at the combine.

Stanley could represent the anchor of a strong off-season overhaul for Vrabel, Wolf, and the Patriots. If they can land Stanley, they’d shore up arguably their biggest need and alleviate a lot of their immediate concerns for a beleaguered offensive line. But he’ll have to hit the open market, first.

DT Milton Williams

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Milton Williams

Karen Guregian, Mark Daniels, and Chris Mason reported at MassLive from the combine: “A top target to monitor is Philadelphia defensive tackle Milton Williams, who is considered a good fit in Vrabel’s system.” The Herald also mentioned Williams alongside Stanley as one of the Pats’ top targets.

Williams enjoyed a career year for the Super Bowl-champion Eagles in 2024, amassing eight sacks, seven QB hits, and 39 hurries in 17 games (via Pro Football Focus). He earned a career-best 91.7 pass-rush grade from PFF, which ranked him No. 1 among all interior defenders. Williams has also proven at times to be an effective run-stopper.

As a three-down defensive tackle in Vrabel’s remade defense, Williams would make an immediate impact. And with multiple reporters earmarking him as a possibility for the Patriots in free agency, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team was aggressive in signing him early in the free-agent process.

OT Cam Robinson

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Cam Robinson

According to the Herald, the Patriots would be “comfortable” with signing Robinson as a free agent. Robinson started last season with the Jaguars, before being traded to the Vikings mid-season, playing 17 games at left tackle in the process.

While he wouldn’t represent as momentous a signing as Stanley, Robinson would lock in as the Pats’ left tackle. It may appeal to him to reunite with former Jags head coach Doug Marrone, who is now the Patriots offensive line coach.

OT Dan Moore Jr.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Dan Moore Jr.

Like Robinson, the Patriots are also “comfortable” with the idea of signing Moore. He started 18 games, including the Wild Card round, last season for the Steelers, earning a career-best 67.2 grade from PFF.

Though the idea of signing an ex-Steelers lineman may give Patriots fans PTSD after the Chukwuma Okorafor disaster of 2024, Moore has at least actually played left tackle. And the fact he’s still just 26 years old, and possibly entering his prime, gives him an upper hand over Stanley and Robinson in that department.

OG Patrick Mekari

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images Patrick Mekari

In addition to their strong interest in the tackle market, the Patriots also want to “add at least one guard,” according to MassLive. Mekari is reportedly “also in the mix for New England.”

Mekari mostly played left guard for the Ravens in 2024, but also lined up at right tackle for three games. He also played as an extra left tackle next to Stanley in Baltimore’s heavier personnel packages in 2023, so he can function as a “Jumbo” tight end, if needed. His versatility may make him an attractive free agent for the Patriots, who have multiple spots to fill on the O-line.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.