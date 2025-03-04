Why it’s huge for the Bruins to get back into the second round of the draft

The Boston Bruins’ newly acquired second-round draft pick is worth your attention.

Boston traded forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones for picks in the second and fourth rounds on Tuesday, in a three-team deal that ultimately sent Frederic and Jones to the Edmonton Oilers. And while the Bruins were unable to pry a first-round pick, obviously the ultimate draft capital, away from the Oilers, it’s still a big development that they’re back in the second round for the first time since 2022.

Let’s rewind to that year, first. That was the last time the Bruins drafted someone in round two, and it seems to have worked out pretty well: they selected forward Matthew Poitras with the 54th pick from the Guelph Storm in the OHL. Two years prior, they drafted defenseman Mason Lohrei 58th overall. Both players look like roster regulars, with the potential to become impact players as they continue to develop.

The first round, of course, is your best shot at adding true impact to your roster. Twenty-three of the current top-30 scorers in the league are former first-round picks. But there’s plenty of proof around the league that you can land a difference-making player in the second round, and it’s worth it to continually take shots in that range of the draft.

Mason Lohrei

The most notable example is Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who is second to only Connor McDavid (1.51) in points per game over the past 10 seasons (1.35). Other notable second-round picks from the past decade include forwards Sebastian Aho, Alex DeBrincat, Roope Hintz, Jordan Kyrou, and Jason Robertson; defenseman Brock Faber; and goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

Granted, that’s eight players out of 316 second-round picks over the past 10 drafts. But it’s also too early to judge on the most recent selections, including the Bruins’ own guys. The point is, the importance of second-round picks shouldn’t be downplayed, when there’s always the chance you end up with the next Kucherov. At least the next Robertson, DeBrincat, or Aho.

The Bruins are still digging out of the draft pick hole they created with years’ worth of deadline deals that brought key players to Boston. They traded second-round picks in 2023 and 2024 in the Hampus Lindholm deal with the Ducks, then sent their 2025 second-rounder to the Capitals as part of the trade for Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov.

Amid serious struggles to keep pace with their competition for the Eastern Conference wild card spots, the Bruins are now taking the opposite trade deadline approach. This is GM Don Sweeney’s first year as a true seller, believe it or not. Frederic represented one of his most sellable assets, as a deadline rental who can bring the kind of size and physicality that a contending team like the Oilers could always use to complement their speed and skill.

There’s a second step to this process. Sweeney and the Bruins simply have to start drafting better. Getting Poitras and Lohrei in the second round is a sign that they’re already moving back in a positive direction. And that’s why it’s a big deal that they’re back in the second round again in 2025.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

