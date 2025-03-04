Bruins make first trade of deadline week

Jan 25, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) skates in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Don Sweeney and the Bruins have officially made their first trade of trade deadline week, with forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones traded to the Oilers. The deal, which was first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, also included involved the Devils as the third team to help facilitate the trades.

In exchange for Frederic and Jones, and with help from New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald as a broker, the Bruins have received the Blues’ second-round pick in 2025 (then-owned by the Oilers), Edmonton’s fourth-round pick in 2026, and minor-league defenseman Max Wanner.

The Bruins retained 50 percent of Frederic’s salary before sending him to New Jersey, who then retained 50 percent of Frederic’s salary themselves before sending him to the Oilers.

At the time of the trade, Frederic was on the shelf with a lower-body injury suffered in last week’s loss to the Maple Leafs that the Bruins had termed “week-to-week.” The injury (obviously) did not hinder teams from calling on Frederic, nor did it prevent the Bruins from making a decision on the homegrown talent.

In action for 57 games this season, Frederic recorded eight goals and 15 points in 57 games with Boston this season, and struggled to build off a career year featuring 18 goals and 40 points last season. The Bruins had contract extension talks with Frederic at the start of the year, but it never felt like the sides were close, and Frederic’s hot-and-cold play (as well as the team’s) did not help the sides get any closer.

As for the return, assuming that the second-round pick remains with Boston, the Bruins will be picking in the second round of the NHL Draft for the first time since 2022.

Wanner, meanwhile, comes to the Bruins organization with one goal and one assist in 22 games for AHL Bakersfield this season. A seventh-round pick in 2021, the 21-year-old Wanner is a 6-foot-3 right-shot defender with eight goals and 19 points in 90 AHL games over the last two seasons.

