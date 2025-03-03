Patriots reportedly don’t care about Will Campbell’s arm length

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Will Campbell #OL05 of LSU participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Now that the Will Campbell arm length saga has been resolved, the Patriots know whether they should draft the LSU prospect as a tackle. Right?

In actuality, the Patriots had already decided that Campbell is a tackle – “arm measurements be damned,” as MassLive’s Karen Guregian, Mark Daniels, and Chris Mason put it in a comprehensive new report out of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Campbell “has fans in the organization,” and apparently those fans didn’t have to wait to see his arms measured to feel that way.

Ultimately, Campbell actually came in a little shorter than expected in the arm length category. He measured at 32 5/8 inches, after the hope was that if he couldn’t reach the 33-inch threshold, he could at least get to 32 7/8. It may sound crazy to people that aren’t as psychotic about the draft as, say, our own Alex Barth. But that quarter-inch means a lot in the ultimate game of inches.

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images Will Campbell

Offensive linemen generally want to measure their arms at 33 inches or above to play tackle in the NFL, otherwise they’re probably best suited at an interior position. It’s worth noting that once upon a time, the ideal arm length was 34 inches or longer, but the minimum benchmark was just above 33 inches, before the Chargers’ Rashawn Slater (13th overall, 2021) made it acceptable to come in at exactly 33.

Campbell could be talented enough to change the conversation about arm length once again. He’s got the size and athleticism to start and be productive somewhere on an NFL offensive line. The question is where.

But the Patriots, ostensibly, aren’t questioning that. If they draft Campbell, they’re drafting him to play tackle.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

