Mason Lohrei is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week

Injuries to Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy have really limited what the Bruins have been able to do from their backend from an offensive point of view. But second-year pro Mason Lohrei has certainly done this part to pick up the slack, with a week that’s earned him the nod as The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week for the week running from Feb. 24 through Mar. 2.

In action for four games over this timeframe, Lohrei finished the week with one goal and three points, with his three points ranking third among all Boston skaters, while also being the only Black and Gold defenseman to get on the board with a goal by the week’s end.

Lohrei’s goal, came on the man advantage and with a beautiful load-up and rip in Boston’s lone victory of the week, a 3-2 grind-it-out win in Pittsburgh this past Saturday.

And though the Bruins were unable to find the back of the net in a 1-0 shutout loss a day later in Minnesota, Lohrei did his part to make something happen for Boston, and was one of the active skaters in the attacking zone with three shots on goal and some nasty dangling in Minnesota’s end.

In what is shaping up to be a bit of a lost season for the Bruins, Lohrei’s growth as a power-play quarterback may be one of the biggest things to watch down the stretch. There will clearly be no shortage of minutes for the 6-foot-5 Lohrei, either, allowing him some extra opportunity to grow as an all-situation defenseman for the B’s present and future.

