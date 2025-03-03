Davante Adams could find himself on open market if Jets can’t find trade

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: Davante Adams #17 of the New York Jets in action against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Davante Adams might be on track to be another big-name wide receiver added to the free-agent pool.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Sunday, the Jets have been taking trade calls on Adams, but are expected to release the three-time All-Pro if they can’t find a team to take him. Considering Adams is due a $35.6 million salary and $38.3 million cap hit for the next two seasons, plus two void years on his contract, it feels highly likely that he’ll end up on the open market.

Adams, 32, caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns between the Raiders and Jets in the 2024 season. He reunited with Aaron Rodgers on the Jets after an in-season trade, and Rapoport noted that Adams could rejoin Rodgers on yet another new team.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images Davante Adams

If Adams still insists on playing with Rodgers, that would obviously rule the Patriots out. But the promise of playing with dynamic young quarterback Drake Maye and new head coach Mike Vrabel could be enticing. The biggest obstacle for Adams coming to New England could be playing under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who lasted less than two full seasons as head coach of the Raiders.

Ultimately, the Pats would probably have to overpay Adams to land him, likely something close to what he’s already due on his contract. But even if he didn’t end up a Patriot, Adams is a player worth watching to see where he ends up, especially if it’s on a contending team in the AFC.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.