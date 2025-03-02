Bruins shut out 1-0 by Wild in Minnesota

Mar 2, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a save on a shot by Minnesota Wild center Gustav Nyquist (41) during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins could not carry the success of their Saturday win into Sunday, as they dropped a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, their first shutout defeat since Jan. 7 against the Oilers. Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped all 28 Bruins shots for his 23rd win of the season.

Minnesota’s Frederick Gaudreau scored the only goal of the game at the 5:01 mark of the second period. The Bruins lost despite out-shooting the Wild 28-22, which also happened in their previous loss to the New York Islanders.

The Bruins’ competition for the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference (Columbus, Detroit, Ottawa) were all idle on Sunday, marking a blown opportunity by the B’s to gain much-needed ground in the playoff race. The Blue Jackets, Red Wings, and Senators now all have at least two games in hand on the Bruins (the Sens have three).

With the defeat, David Pastrnak’s point streak officially ended at 17 games. He had just broken Jaromir Jagr’s record for the longest point streak by a Czechia-born player, and ended up with the 10th-longest streak by a Bruin.

Up Next: The Bruins don’t have much time to regroup, as they’ll play their third game in four nights on Tuesday, when they take on the Nashville Predators at TD Garden.

