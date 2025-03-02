2025 NFL Combine standouts: Offensive linemen

The 2025 NFL Combine wrapped up on Sunday with offensive lineman workouts.

Sunday saw the final workouts of the 2025 NFL Combine. The final group to work out was offensive linemen, going through testing and on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Offensive line is, of course, a major need for the Patriots. Last year the team allowed a league-high 40.7% pressure rate according to NextGen Stats.

The biggest need is at tackle – particularly left tackle. Much of the talk about the tackles coming out of Sunday won’t be about the on-field workouts, but Will Campbell’s arm length. Right tackle could be a more immediate need to, depending on how the new staff views 2024 third-round pick Caedan Wallace.

There are needs on the interior too. The team doesn’t have a clear starter at left guard, and could bring in competition for Layden Robinson and Cole Strange. A long-term center to start getting ready behind David Andrews would also be a logical addition – although may not be as pressing with players like Strange, Ben Brown, and Jake Andrews also in the mix in that regard.

Odds are, the Patriots will end up taking multiple offensive linemen in the draft this year. Who at this year’s NFL Combine may have caught their attention? Let’s take a look at the standouts (you can find the full Combine results here)…

OL Will Campbell, LSU

Arm length aside, Campbell had a very solid day. He ran a 4.98-second 40 with a 32-inch vertical. With that, he joined just Trent Williams and Tristan Wirfs as the only players since 2003 to weight in at over 315 pounds and break 5.00 second in the 40 and reach over 30 inches in the vertical. Campbell’s arms will give teams something to think about, but he’s also giving them every other reason to have him high on their boards regardless of his arm length.

OT Armand Membou, Missouri

Campbell wasn’t the only player to join that group on Sunday. Membou also checked the boxes at 6-foot-4, 332 pounds with a 4.91-second 40 and 34-inch vertical. He was also one of the best performers in the on-field drills.

Membou, a career right tackle, came into the Combine a projected mid-first round pick. Sunday’s performance could jump him into the top 10, especially if teams think his athleticism would help him make the move to left tackle.

OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery’s Split 👀



That’s the smoothest/most impressive run thus far today. He looks in incredible shape and coached up for this. He is physically daunting to stand next to, man.



pic.twitter.com/HIyn8wAWRZ — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) March 2, 2025

Ersery was one of the top-ranked players on Bruce Feldman’s ‘Freaks List’ this year, and he showed why on Sunday. At 6-foot-6, 331 pounds he was a clean mover through all the drills after posting a 1.75-second 10-yard split in the 40.

Coming into the NFL Combine Ersery was viewed as a fringe first round pick. Sunday helped his case, especially with teams that prioritize athleticism at the tackle position.

OT Josh Conerly, Oregon

Josh Conerly Jr wave drillpic.twitter.com/v1exnTqbyO — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) March 2, 2025

Conerly is another projected fringe first-round offensive lineman. He had the best time in the 10-yard split at 1.71 seconds. That’s an important measurement for offensive linemen, because it indicates how fast they can get out of a stance.

After that, Conerly tested well in the field drills. That’s was an important showing for him as a more athletic offensive lineman.

OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

Just because it's hilarious...

OT Hollin Pierce Combine measurements



HT: 6083 (97th percentile)

WT: 341 (95th percentile)

Arms: 36 (94th percentile)

Wingspan: 88 1/4 (99th percentile)



Second longest wingspan of any tackle prospect since 1999 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 2, 2025

Pierce lands out our standouts list just for his size. He measured in at 6-foot-8, 341 pounds with 36-inch arms and an 88 1/4-inch wingspan. In a class that saw most of the tackles measure in smaller than expected, he’s a strong outlier.

OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

Savaiinaea is one of the bigger linemen in this draft, officially measuring in at 6-foot-4, 324 pounds with 33 7/8-inch arms. There’s some conversation as to whether or not he has the athleticism to play his college position of tackle in the NFL or if he needs to move inside to guard, but his movement on Sunday should help his case to at least get some looks on the outside initially. His 1.72-second 10-yard split was also tied for second best among all offensive linemen.

C Jared Wilson, Georgia

Wilson was the most impressive center on Sunday. His 4.84 40 – the final one run by anyone at the Combine – led all offensive linemen. He was also really smooth during the positional drills.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Wilson’s draft stock has steadily been rising. Now, he could be pushing a top 100 selection.

