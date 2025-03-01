Revolution Midfielder Jackson Yueill: “We’re excited for Saturday’s match”

Photo: New England Revolution

Fresh off his club debut in last weekend’s season opener at Nashville SC, New England Revolution midfielder Jackson Yueill joined DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show” this morning to reflect on his first performance for the team and tonight’s home opener against the Columbus Crew at Gillette Stadium.

Yueill is one of 14 newcomers on New England’s revamped roster after a busy and active offseason for the club. The defensive midfielder previously spent his first seven MLS seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, where he suited up for 210 league appearances from 2017-2024.

“The team has been great, very welcoming,” Yueill said of his first impressions of the club. “There are a lot of new faces in the locker room, but I think it’s really good group. The coaching staff has been amazing and everything in the organization is really positive. I’m very happy that I’m here for this year.”

Yueill played all 90 minutes in last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Nashville SC. Although the Revolution fell short of collecting three points to start the 2025 campaign, the result on the road gave the team something to build on. Yueill was one of seven new players to log his first minutes for the Revolution last weekend.

“Nashville is a really good team,” Yueill said. “Obviously, they had new players as well. On the road, in this league, I think it’s very difficult. I think we went into the game wanting to get all three points. I think we’re still learning and improving. You can see a lot of really good things and some things that we want to work on.

“We had a strong defensive performance. At home, I think we’re looking to create a little more in the attack. Overall, I think it was a really good start. We’ll take the point and move on to Saturday.”

How much is Yueill looking forward to making his home debut in Foxborough tonight?

“I think Gillette Stadium is just incredible,” Yueill said. “I’m really excited to play in front of the fans. We had a preseason game but for a home opener, I think it’s really exciting. We get to play against a really good team at home in front of the fans. I think our team is coming together really well and we’re excited for Saturday’s match.”

Tonight’s match against the Columbus Crew kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. Watch New England’s home opener on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app or listen here on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies calling the match.