Patriots linked to big-name tackle who could become free agent

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Ronnie Stanley #79 of the Baltimore Ravens enters the field during pregame intros prior to facing the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots need a new left tackle. One of the best left tackles in the NFL could become a free agent. So, the two sides should be linked.

Based on new insight from NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, there is in fact a link. Perry told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth on a special edition of the Patriots Hub Podcast that the Patriots are being connected to Stanley, the longtime Baltimore Ravens left tackle whose contract is up.

“I would say the one name that we should all be looking at, and has been linked quite a bit to the Patriots and the people that I’ve spoken to, is Ronnie Stanley,” Perry said. He noted that Stanley is an “obvious” choice for the Pats, who have a league-best $127 million in cap space heading into the start of the league year. Stanley is the best tackle available and the Patriots have an immediate, pressing need at left tackle.

The Ravens have also left open the possibility for an extension with Stanley, who made the Pro Bowl in 2024 and was a first team All-Pro in 2019. But this would probably be Stanley’s last big payday in the NFL, so he might want to explore the open market before committing to anything.

Stanley is also going to be 31 years old in the 2025 season, so he’s not likely to command a massive salary or term. But if the Patriots want to pry him away from Baltimore, and convince him to come here over anywhere else, they may need to be the highest bidder.

The Patriots are focusing primarily on improving their offensive and defensive lines this off-season, according to Chad Graff at The Athletic. Head coach Mike Vrabel and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf have both spoken about the importance of getting better in the trenches.

With that in mind, landing Stanley as their new left tackle would be a big prize and a major step in the right direction.

