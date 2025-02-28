Patriots player gets big upgrade in latest ‘Madden’ update

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 25” got an update last week, part of which included new names added to the “Superstar” and “Superstar X-Factor” group of players. The list of upgrades included Patriots young star cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

The 22-year-old was added to the “New Superstar Players” of the game, making him the only Patriot with the “Superstar” rating. As a 90-overall player, Gonzalez is the highest-rated Patriot in ‘Madden NFL 25’ and the only Patriot to be rated 90 or more.

Gonzalez’s strong play in his sophomore NFL season, after returning from a rookie-year injury, earned him praise across the league. He was among the top-five most voted for players for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Christian Gonzalez

He is arguably the team’s best player and — next to Drake Maye — likely their most promising young piece, and he is trending towards becoming one of the league’s best corners. The “Madden” upgrade is just an acknowledgement of his skill and his fast progression through his young career.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05. Read all his articles here.