Former Patriots executive headed to Nebraska as new general manager

Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After joining the New England Patriots in 2023 following his time with the Carolina Panthers, pro personnel director Pat Stewart is moving on. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Stewart has accepted a job with the Nebraska Cornhuskers as their football general manager.

Stewart is moving to the college game after 17 years filling various roles at the NFL level. He will be reunited with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule. The two worked closely together in the Panthers organization from 2020-2022, until Rhule left for Nebraska ahead of the 2023 season.

The departure of Stewart is yet another Patriots front office and coaching personnel member to leave the team since the introduction of head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff.

Sources: Nebraska is hiring New England Patriots front office executive Pat Stewart as the football program’s new general manager. Stewart is the pro personnel director in New England and worked prior with the Carolina Panthers as vice president of player personnel. pic.twitter.com/pJ74N0D0Nf — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 27, 2025

Since the introduction of new transfer rules (i.e. the transfer portal) and name image and likeness funding (NIL) the business side of college sports has completely shifted. Jobs such as general manager were not roles in college sports until recently. So, Stewart’s move could be the start of a larger trend of professional executives leaving their leagues for similar roles at the college level.

