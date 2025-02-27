Matt Poitras becomes latest fallen Bruin after scary-looking injury vs. Isles

Feb 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Matt Poitras (51) during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

In what was just another sign that this is indeed the year from hell for the Bruins, Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the Islanders saw center Matt Poitras become the latest Bruins player to exit the lineup due to injury.

The injury occurred in the second period of Boston’s defeat, and on a shove from the Isles’ Brock Nelson that coincided with Islanders backup netminder Jakub Skarek opening the bench door closest to the visitors’ tunnel, which forced Poitras into a scary-looking collision with the doorframe.

Poitras hurt after Nelson directs him into the open door. pic.twitter.com/b0EGPMHziu — dafoomie (@dafoomie) February 28, 2025

Speaking after the loss, Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco did not have much to offer in regards to the status of the Black and Gold’s third-line center.

“I don’t have an update yet,” Sacco admitted following the defeat, which extended Boston’s winless stretch to five (0-3-2) and with just 22 games left on the season. “I will have something for you tomorrow morning. Obviously, he didn’t return to the game tonight.”

Recalled from Providence back in January, the 20-year-old Poitras has posted seven assists in 15 games since that aforementioned recall, and on Thursday night was tasked with centering a line featuring Riley Tufte and Justin Brazeau on the wings.

The injury to Poitras also comes on the heels of the Bruins saying that Trent Frederic will be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, and with Oliver Wahlstrom placed on waivers. The math there leaves the Bruins with zero extra forwards on their roster in the event that Poitras’ injury extends beyond tonight, and with a weekend back-to-back on tap for the Bruins.

As it stands right now, the Bruins have multiple centers playing wing right now, and could move any one of Tufte, Charlie Coyle, Johnny Beecher, or Mark Kastelic up to Poitras’ spot on the third line if they’re looking for a quick fix with the club short on practice time.

Or the Bruins could use this as a chance to give another look to Georgii Merkulov (and in his natural center position) as he continues to light it up in the minors, with six goals and 17 points in his last 17 outings for AHL Providence. Harvard alum and second-year pro John Farinacci, who has posted four goals and 23 points in his last 23 games, could be another option for the club.

Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.