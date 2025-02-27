Bruins cutting ties with struggling forward
The Bruins decided to take a gamble on Oliver Wahlstrom two months ago.
But on Thursday, and on the heels of a gut-punch of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs, the Bruins finally acknowledged that gamble as a loss, with Wahlstrom placed on waivers by Boston.
Claimed off waivers by the Bruins back in December, the B’s decision to take a chance on the 25-year-old Wahlstrom came with the club starving for some more offensive pop at the bottom of their roster and with the 2018 first-round pick falling out of favor with the Islanders, and with two goals and four points in 27 appearances for New York this season.
The Maine-born Wahlstrom didn’t fare much better in Boston, though, with one goal and one assist through 16 games.
Penalties proved to be a massive issue for Wahlstrom, too, as he was assessed five penalties in the offensive zone over his 16-game run with the Bruins. And Wahlstrom’s penalty late in the second period of Tuesday’s loss to the Maple Leafs proved to be a gigantic one, as it kickstarted the Toronto comeback when the Leafs scored a power-play goal in the opening moments of the third period.
Boston’s decision to pull the plug on the Wahlstrom experiment comes with Trent Frederic out week-to-week, and with Riley Tufte set to play on Boston’s third line Thursday night against the Islanders.
If Wahlstrom clears waivers on Friday afternoon, he will report to AHL Providence.