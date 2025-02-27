Bruins cutting ties with struggling forward

Feb 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (71) during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Bruins decided to take a gamble on Oliver Wahlstrom two months ago.

But on Thursday, and on the heels of a gut-punch of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs, the Bruins finally acknowledged that gamble as a loss, with Wahlstrom placed on waivers by Boston.

Claimed off waivers by the Bruins back in December, the B’s decision to take a chance on the 25-year-old Wahlstrom came with the club starving for some more offensive pop at the bottom of their roster and with the 2018 first-round pick falling out of favor with the Islanders, and with two goals and four points in 27 appearances for New York this season.

The Maine-born Wahlstrom didn’t fare much better in Boston, though, with one goal and one assist through 16 games.

I know you’re FUNNIN’; but I looked it up today out of morbid curiosity— he’s one of 383 forwards to play 150 minutes since making his Bruins debut in December. Only eight players have fewer points, and his points per 60 rate is bottom 40. It’s brutal. https://t.co/B5T0KeZcdn — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) February 26, 2025

Penalties proved to be a massive issue for Wahlstrom, too, as he was assessed five penalties in the offensive zone over his 16-game run with the Bruins. And Wahlstrom’s penalty late in the second period of Tuesday’s loss to the Maple Leafs proved to be a gigantic one, as it kickstarted the Toronto comeback when the Leafs scored a power-play goal in the opening moments of the third period.

Boston’s decision to pull the plug on the Wahlstrom experiment comes with Trent Frederic out week-to-week, and with Riley Tufte set to play on Boston’s third line Thursday night against the Islanders.

If Wahlstrom clears waivers on Friday afternoon, he will report to AHL Providence.

Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.