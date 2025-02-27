Bruins can’t solve Sorokin as they drop 2-1 decision to Islanders at TD Garden

Feb 27, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins struggled to find the back of the net against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin on Thursday night, dropping a 2-1 decision at TD Garden despite out-shooting the opposition 37-20. The B’s have now lost five games in a row, three in regulation.

Sorokin ultimately stopped 36-of-37 Bruins shots (.974), while Boston’s Jeremy Swayman put up an 18-for-20 performance (.900).

Defenseman Alexander Romanov opened the scoring for the Isles at the 16:11 mark of the second period. New York carried that lead into the second period, then Kyle Palmieri, long a thorn in the Bruins’ side, made it 2-0 just 4:21 into the middle frame. Palmieri now has 14 career goals against the Bruins, which is tied for the most he’s had against any single franchise.

That’s all the Islanders would need, as David Pastrnak grabbed the Bruins’ only goal of the night with some puck luck off a bad-angle shot.

The Columbus Blue Jackets extended their lead over the Bruins in the Eastern Conference wild card race with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, who entered Thursday in the second wild card seed.

Up Next: The Bruins will hit the road as they try to stop their recent slump, as they are 0-3-2 in their last five games.

