Bruins can’t solve Sorokin as they drop 2-1 decision to Islanders at TD Garden
The Boston Bruins struggled to find the back of the net against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin on Thursday night, dropping a 2-1 decision at TD Garden despite out-shooting the opposition 37-20. The B’s have now lost five games in a row, three in regulation.
Sorokin ultimately stopped 36-of-37 Bruins shots (.974), while Boston’s Jeremy Swayman put up an 18-for-20 performance (.900).
Defenseman Alexander Romanov opened the scoring for the Isles at the 16:11 mark of the second period. New York carried that lead into the second period, then Kyle Palmieri, long a thorn in the Bruins’ side, made it 2-0 just 4:21 into the middle frame. Palmieri now has 14 career goals against the Bruins, which is tied for the most he’s had against any single franchise.
That’s all the Islanders would need, as David Pastrnak grabbed the Bruins’ only goal of the night with some puck luck off a bad-angle shot.
The Columbus Blue Jackets extended their lead over the Bruins in the Eastern Conference wild card race with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, who entered Thursday in the second wild card seed.
Up Next: The Bruins will hit the road as they try to stop their recent slump, as they are 0-3-2 in their last five games.
Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.