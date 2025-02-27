2025 NFL Combine standouts: Defensive linemen & linebackers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Shemar Stewart #DL68 of Texas A&M participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Which defensive linemen and linebackers stood out on the first day of NFL Combine workouts?

The on-field portion of the NFL Combine began on Thursday afternoon in Indianapolis. With meetings dominating the schedules the first few days, things moved inside Lucas Oil Stadium for on-field workouts. Defensive linemen and linebackers were the first group to work out.

Both positions are needs for the Patriots this year. That won’t just be about upgrading the players they have but making sure they can execute what will be a new scheme on defense.

Which players from these positions stood out? Here’s a look at the top performers (you can find the full Combine results here)…

DL Derrick Harmon, Oregon

The first of three groups to work out on Thursday was the true defensive linemen (as opposed to edge rushers). Harmon looked like the best player on the field during those drills.

Movement skills aren’t something we usually talk about when it comes to linemen, but everything Harmon was doing seemed effortless. He showcased impressive athleticism at 6-foot-4, 313 pounds, that should allow him to play multiple spots on the defensive line.

Harmon wasn’t the only impressive defensive lineman from Oregon. Caldwell is more of a true nose tackle at 6-foot-2, 332 pounds but had the best workout among the linemen of comparable size.

DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Tyleik Williams shouldn’t be able to move like this at 330 lbs

pic.twitter.com/UyeGMjM0im — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) February 28, 2025

Caldwell wasn’t the only big defensive lineman to exceed expectations. Williams more than exceeded expectations in the positional drills.

DT Darius Alexander, Toledo

4.96 40-yard dash for Toledo DT Darius Alexander. Unofficial time, but would be 82nd percentile. Great first runpic.twitter.com/nk6MiO6Hie — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 27, 2025

Alexander was moving at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds with his 4.95-second 40 ranking fifth among defensive linemen. He also put together a solid showing in the positional drills.

As a small school product, Alexander has more to prove at these offseason draft events. He had a great Senior Bowl and now with a strong Combine could be trending towards being a first-round pick.

DL Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Robinson is one of the smaller true offensive linemen in this class at 6-foot-5, 288 pounds. Given that, showing upper-echelon athleticism is important for him in this event.

Across all drills Robinson was able to do that. He ran a 4.83-second 40 to lead all defensive linemen and showed impressive upper body power in the standing bag drills.

DT/FB JJ Pegues, Ole Miss

Boys, I think we got something here.



310lb JJ Pegues is doing fullback drills out here and it absolutely looks like it would work. pic.twitter.com/ciioXCVuz0 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 27, 2025

JJ Pegues defensive line workout was solid, but that’s not why he makes this list. At 6-foot-2, 309-pounds he also was used as a fullback and short-yardage running back at Ole Miss. There’s a chance he could handle a similar role in the NFL, and accordingly went through some running back drills on his own when the rest of his group was done for the day.

DL Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

10’11” broad jump from Shemar Stewart…



99th percentile of Combine history.



Better than Combine legends like Myles Garrett and Montez Sweat 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ODidGzhzV6 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 27, 2025

During the leadup to the NFL Combine workouts, Stewart was one of the players talked about the most as a potential big riser. He did his part to make that happen on Thursday.

At 6-foot-5, 267 pounds Stewart ran a 4.60-second 40. The more impressive number though was his 10-yard split, which far and away led all defensive linemen at 1.58 seconds. That 10-yard split shows how much strength and power players come out of their stance with – something very important on the defensive line. On top of that Stewart had a 40-inch vertical and 10’11” broad jump, again showing off his lower-body power. Stewart was also among the top performers in the positional drills. Coming into the day Stewart was already viewed as a first-round pick, but after Thursday’s performance he could work his way into the top 10.

DL Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Stewart led the way in terms of the explosiveness drills, but he wasn’t alone. Jackson also impressed in that regard. At 6-foot-6, 264 pounds Jackson led all players on Thursday with a 40.5-inch vertical and was third with a 10’9″ broad jump. He also had a solid showing with a 1.65-second 10-yard split.

Jackson is a power player, so this kind of performance isn’t a surprise. However, it will allow teams to feel confirmation in the kind of player he appears to be on tape.

OLB James Pearce, Tennessee

James Pearce 4 bag agility. Moving different pic.twitter.com/3vzYBenEY4 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 27, 2025

Pierce ran a 4.47-second 40 at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds with a 1.56-second 10-yard split. He looks quick on tape, but tested quicker than he looks. Both of those numbers rank in the 90th percentile. In terms of his ability to move around the field and change direction, he was the best of any players testing at his position on Thursday.

Prior to the college football season Pearce was viewed as the top edge rusher in this class, and while he slipped a bit during the season is currently projected as a potential top 10 pick. A 31-inch vertical will leave questions about his power, but his quickness will play as a pro immediately.

LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell wave drill pic.twitter.com/3SPKLIoNEW — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 28, 2025

Campbell was one of the best linebackers in college football this year. Despite that he was viewed as a projected second-round pick at the end of the season. That might just be because of the way the league values (or doesn’t value) linebackers, but he does have game-changing potential.

Thursday’s performance should remind teams of that. Campbell was one of the best testers at linebacker, and moved naturally through the positional drills. He fits the mold of the modern do-it-all linebacker NFL teams covet, and should be strongly in the first round discussion.

LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman's 2025 Combine by the numbers 📊



6'3" 233 lbs

40: 4.52s

10-yard split: 1.55s

Vert: 34"

Arms: 32 1/8"

Hands: 9"



Stutsman is our LB #4 in the Draftpic.twitter.com/4MoK2OY1WE — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 28, 2025

At Oklahoma Stutsman won more with his size (6-foot-3, 233 pounds) and instincts than athleticism. His Combine tested showed a higher level of athleticism than expected, especially in the positional drills. Stutsman also tied Campbell for the third-fastest 40 among linebackers at 4.52 seconds.

