Patriots likely to keep close eye on defensive tackles at combine

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham celebrates after sacking Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer during first-half action between Michigan and Minnesota at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

The New England Patriots have some depth at defensive tackle with dynamic pass-rusher Christian Barmore and veteran Davon Godchaux. But they could still stand to bring in an impact piece on the D-line.

Mike Reiss of ESPN wonders if the team could use the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to bring in a player at that position, specifically Mason Graham of Michigan.

Graham is a highly touted prospect — ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in 2025 draft, via ESPN — and had a productive three years in college: 108 tackles, nine sacks. He stood out as a junior, with 46 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2024.

Graham’s NFL.com draft profile describes him as such: “Graham’s first-step quickness makes interior disruption inevitable … He’s stout at the point of attack with great leverage and body control but will lose some ground against double teams. Graham’s lack of length makes it tougher for him to find quick wins as a rusher, but he more than makes up for it with his activity level and foot quickness.”

Reiss points out that although Christian Barmore is a good defensive player when healthy, he missed most of 2024 due to blood clots. Even though it seems he will make a full recovery in 2025, nothing is yet confirmed, and regardless, an additional piece would not hurt.

Obviously, it’s still too early to call, but many pre-draft boards speculate Graham will be available to the Patriots at No. 4. He could certainly be a strong option if not the best choice for New England in the 2025 draft.

