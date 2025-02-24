NFL to discuss tweaking ‘dynamic kickoff’ rules ahead of 2025 season

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL introduced their new “dynamic kickoff,” rules in 2024, and it seems they are already going to adjust the rule a bit in 2025.

One of the largest changes to the dynamic kickoff that may be coming is the touchback being moved from the 30-yard-line to the 35-yard-line, according to NFL insider Judy Battista. If the league does end up changing the touchback rules, this would be the third time in nine years (and second time in two) they have moved the touchback up five yards: in 2016 they moved it from the 20 to the 25-yard line, and the 2024 campaign brought it to the 30.

It appears the league intends to limit the amount of touchbacks, turning it away from a regular occurrence — or a happy medium for both teams — to more of a competitive advantage for the receiving team.

NFL Competition Comm co-chair Rich McKay said league will look at both moving the spot of the touchback to the 35 yard line and moving the kickoff line back 5 yards in an effort to boost returns. Could be either/or situation. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 23, 2025

In turn, the move would result in fewer kicking teams just blasting the ball out of the end zone. Instead, it should result in tactical kickoffs that force returns. If the trend continues, one day fans could even watch touchbacks begin at the 40 or 50-yard lines. Obviously, that would make touchbacks a massive competitive advantage if teams are simply awarded half the field for taking a knee.

Although the dynamic kickoff has received its fair share of criticisms, it directly resulted in more kick returns: 32.8 percent of kickoffs were returned in 2024, which is an 11 percent increase from the year prior, per the NFL.

One can reasonably assume that if the league moves the touchback up in 2025, returns will become more common as teams put added effort on kickoffs landing in the “landing area” rather than anywhere near the end zone.

