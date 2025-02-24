Morgan Geekie is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week

Feb 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Brian Dumoulin (6) and Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) battle for the puck during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Not even a two-week break from action could slow down Bruins forward Morgan Geekie from remaining one of the hottest scoring threats on the Boston roster.

And it was Geekie’s game-tying goal in the final minutes of Saturday’s head-to-head with the Ducks that was enough to earn him the nod as the Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week.

With the goal, Geekie officially established a new single-season high, with 18 goals on the board through 53 games this season. This comes just one season after Geekie set career-highs in his first year with the Bruins in 2023-24, with 17 goals in 76 games played.

But this was more than just Geekie continuing his never-before-seen pace.

Saturday night was an absolutely maddening night for Geekie for about 59 minutes. He had a pair of absolutely fantastic first-period looks — including one with John Gibson down and out and Geekie parked about two feet in front of the net and with the puck on his stick — and neither landed on goal. And even in the third period, with Lukas Dostal in goal for the injured Gibson, Geekie tested the cold netminder with an absolute blast but was denied by Dostal’s glove.

To get another chance, and to capitalize on it, showed the kind of sticktoitiveness that’s made Geekie an absolutely fantastic fit with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak on the Black and Gold’s top line this year.

Also not to be lost in this: Geekie’s goal came with just 1:11 left in regulation, and with the Boston net empty. For the Bruins, it marked the first time this season that the Bruins scored a game-tying goal with the goalie pulled, and it also earned the Bruins a much-needed point after two straight games without a point banked away in an Eastern Conference playoff race that refuses to separate.

