Rams reportedly seek high draft picks in potential Matthew Stafford trade

The Los Angeles Rams have granted quarterback Matthew Stafford permission to speak with other franchises about what trade possibilities. Essentially, the team is gauging the market on Stafford.

It is unclear how serious the team is about moving on from the Super Bowl winning quarterback, but he is aging towards the end of his career. Stafford (37) has played 16-seasons in the NFL — the last four with the Rams — and has been one of the more accomplished quarterbacks over the last two decades.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Sunday that the Rams plan to seek “1+” – meaning a first-round pick, plus more – as a part of a potential package for Stafford. Despite his age, a first-rounder seems like a fair going rate for quarterbacks, even if they are nearing the end.

Per source: Compensation will be affected by the amount of $ new team is giving on a new contract. But @RamsNFL would want 1+



A recent starting quarterback trade that comes to mind was Aaron Rodgers being dealt to the New York Jets for a package of four picks that included: a 2023 conditional first-round pick (that became a 2024 second), a 2023 second, a 2023 sixth, and a 2024 second, per CBS Sports — if that’s confusing it was to me too.

So, Stafford could command something similar to Rodgers. Especially because the Rams reportedly want a first, but the market may only be willing to give a second. It should not come as a surprise if the deal involves a conditional first-rounder along with other picks.

