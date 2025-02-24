Joel Embiid, Sixers could be reaching crossroads soon

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) wipes his face during a break in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid has dealt with injuries for most of his career. In fact, according to data at Fox Sports, he’s had 135 injuries since 2017 — most of which are knee-related — and once again, he’s having issues with the knees.

Embiid underwent surgery on his left knee in Feb. 2024 after playing 39 games on a torn meniscus, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. A year later, that left knee continues to give the center problems. Since the surgery, they have used various treatments to try to will the knee into shape, but it has been largely unsuccessful.

“Both sides have hoped for progress in Embiid’s condition, but his determination to play and current treatments — including regular injections, sources said — have not led to any improvement,” Charania wrote, “Embiid is scheduled to undergo tests on his knee early this week, at which point both parties will collaborate with specialists on the best route forward.”

Despite the efforts, it appears that surgery may once again be inevitable for the 30-year-old. Embiid has even said himself that even though he is trying everything to remain on the court, he also thinks the signs may be pointing towards going under the knife, or at least an extended healing process.

Nobody will deny Embiid’s impressive talent when he is on the court, but his availability continues to be an issue and the injuries seem to just pile up. One may question how long the 76ers want to keep Embiid around or if it’s nearing time to move on.

The team recently signed him to an extension worth nearly $193 million and will keep him under contract through 2029, but his injury status and the constant missing should make the team investigate their options with him going forward.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.